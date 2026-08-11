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APRILIA RSV4

₹31.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Aprilia RSV4 Price:

Aprilia RSV4 is priced at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Aprilia RSV4?

The Aprilia RSV4 is available in 1 variant - Factory.

What are the Aprilia RSV4 colour options?

Aprilia RSV4 comes in one colour options: Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Aprilia RSV4?

Aprilia RSV4 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1099 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Aprilia RSV4?

Aprilia RSV4 rivals are Ducati Streetfighter V4, Ducati XDiavel V4, Ducati Diavel V4, Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, BMW S 1000 RR, Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX.

What is the mileage of Aprilia RSV4?

Aprilia RSV4 comes with a mileage of 15.4 kmpl (Company claimed).

Aprilia RSV4 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1099 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    15.4 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    216 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    305 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    125 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    202 kg
View All RSV4 SpecsView specs icon

Aprilia RSV4 Variants

Aprilia RSV4 price starts at ₹ 31.26 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
RSV4 Factory
₹31.26 Lakhs*
1099 cc
305 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Aprilia RSV4 Latest Updates

Calendar icon11 Aug 2026
Aprilia Racing dominates British Grand Prix with a podium lockout, extending Martín's championship lead and Bezzecchi's ranking.Read Full Story
Calendar icon16 Jun 2026
India has removed licensing barriers for radio spectrum, facilitating safer self-driving technology adoption amid high road accident rates.Read Full Story
Calendar icon31 Mar 2026
Aprilia's limited X 250TH motorcycle celebrates 250 years of independence with advanced track features and exclusive production.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Feb 2026
Raoul Hyman and Alister Yoong won dramatic races at the inaugural Goa round of the Indian Racing Festival.Read Full Story
Calendar icon19 Nov 2025
Andhra Pradesh signs an MoU for India's first giga-scale electric air-taxi manufacturing hub, boosting aviation innovation and job creation.Read Full Story

Aprilia RSV4 Visual Comparison

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Aprilia RSV4 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Aprilia RSV4
Aprilia RSV4 image
Rs. 31.26 LakhsOnwards-1099 cc216 PS125 NmSports Bikes202 kg2055 mmDiscDiscAlloy
Ducati Streetfighter V4Ducati Streetfighter V4 imageRs. 28.69 LakhsOnwards-1103 cc214 PS120 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes189 kg---AlloyRSV4VSStreetfighter V4
Ducati XDiavel V4Ducati XDiavel V4 imageRs. 30.89 LakhsOnwards-1158 cc168.59 PS126 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes--Double DiscDiscAlloyRSV4VSXDiavel V4
Ducati Diavel V4Ducati Diavel V4 imageRs. 29.39 LakhsOnwards-1158 cc166.28 bhp126 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes 236 kg-DiscDiscAlloyRSV4VSDiavel V4
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SPHonda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP imageRs. 33.5 LakhsOnwards-999.9 cc217.5 PS113 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes201 kg2105 mm---RSV4VSCBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP
BMW S 1000 RRBMW S 1000 RR imageRs. 23.25 LakhsOnwards
4.411
999 cc206.66 PS113 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes197 kg2073 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloyRSV4VSS 1000 RR

Aprilia RSV4 Images

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Aprilia RSV4 Colours

Aprilia RSV4 is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Black
Black

Aprilia RSV4 Alternatives

Ducati Streetfighter V4

Ducati Streetfighter V4

28.69 - 32.38 Lakhs
RSV4vsStreetfighter V4
Ducati XDiavel V4

Ducati XDiavel V4

30.89 - 31.2 Lakhs
RSV4vsXDiavel V4
Ducati Diavel V4

Ducati Diavel V4

29.39 - 29.98 Lakhs
RSV4vsDiavel V4
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

33.5 Lakhs
RSV4vsCBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP
BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs
RSV4vsS 1000 RR
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX

Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX

35.18 - 36.28 Lakhs
RSV4vsNinja H2 SX

Aprilia RSV4 Related News

Aprilia's Moto-GP inspired motorcycle, the RSV4 GP is now out of stock.
Aprilia RSV4 X-GP sold out globally within 14 days
9 Oct 2025
Aprilia has unveiled the MotoGP-derived RSV4 X-GP superbike, limited to just 30 units worldwide
Aprilia RSV4 X-GP is a limited edition anniversary special with MotoGP pedigree
6 Sept 2025
The Aprilia RSV4 and RSV4 Factory (shown above) have been unveiled at EICMA 2024 and arrive with enhanced performance, updated aerodynamics, and more features.
EICMA 2024: 2025 Aprilia RSV4 unveiled globally as the most powerful production superbike ever
8 Nov 2024
Apart from the use of new paint liveries on the 2022 Aprilia models, the rest of the details remain unchanged.
2022 Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono V4 updated with new colours
21 Jan 2022
Raul Fernandez, Jorge Martín and Marco Bezzecchi completed an Aprilia 1-2-3 at the Silverstone MotoGP round.
Aprilia riders sweep Silverstone podium; Raul Fernandez takes MotoGP victory
11 Aug 2026
Hero MotoCorp's focus is shifting to rural demand, market-share gains in premium motorcycles and scooters, and its EV strategy.
Premium motorcycles, electric scooters fuel Hero MotoCorp's Q1 FY27 performance
11 Aug 2026
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
View all
 Aprilia RSV4 Related News

Aprilia RSV4 Specifications and Features

Max Power216 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque125 Nm
Mileage15.4 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine1099 cc
Max Speed305 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all RSV4 specs and features

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