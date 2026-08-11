Aprilia RSV4 Key Specs
- Engine1099 cc
- Mileage15.4 kmpl
- Power216 ps
- Speed305 kmph
- Max Torque125 Nm
- Kerb Weight202 kg
Aprilia RSV4 is priced at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Aprilia RSV4 is available in 1 variant - Factory.
Aprilia RSV4 comes in one colour options: Black.
Aprilia RSV4 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1099 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type.
Aprilia RSV4 rivals are Ducati Streetfighter V4, Ducati XDiavel V4, Ducati Diavel V4, Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, BMW S 1000 RR, Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX.
Aprilia RSV4 comes with a mileage of 15.4 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Aprilia RSV4
|Rs. 31.26 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1099 cc
|216 PS
|125 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|202 kg
|2055 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Ducati Streetfighter V4
|Rs. 28.69 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1103 cc
|214 PS
|120 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|189 kg
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|RSV4VSStreetfighter V4
|Ducati XDiavel V4
|Rs. 30.89 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1158 cc
|168.59 PS
|126 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
|-
|-
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|RSV4VSXDiavel V4
|Ducati Diavel V4
|Rs. 29.39 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1158 cc
|166.28 bhp
|126 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|236 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|RSV4VSDiavel V4
|Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP
|Rs. 33.5 LakhsOnwards
|-
|999.9 cc
|217.5 PS
|113 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|201 kg
|2105 mm
|-
|-
|-
|RSV4VSCBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP
|BMW S 1000 RR
|Rs. 23.25 LakhsOnwards
|999 cc
|206.66 PS
|113 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
|197 kg
|2073 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|RSV4VSS 1000 RR
Aprilia RSV4 is available in the 1 Colour in India.
|Max Power
|216 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|125 Nm
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|1099 cc
|Max Speed
|305 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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