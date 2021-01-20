Front Suspension
Öhlins NIX fork with ? 43 mm stanchions and TIN surface treatment. Aluminium radial calliper mounting bracket. Adjustable spring preload and hydraulic compression and rebound damping. 125 mm wheel tra
Rear Suspension
Double braced aluminium swingarm; mixed low thickness and sheet casting technology. Öhlins TTX monoshock with piggy-back, fully adjustable in: spring preload, wheelbase and hydraulic compression and r
Chassis Type
Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements Available adjustments: ? headstock position and rake ? engine height ? swingarm pin height
Ignition
Magneti Marelli digital electronic ignition system integrated in engine control system, with one spark plug per cylinder and “stick-coil”-type coils
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Fuel Tank Capacity
18.5 L