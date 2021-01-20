Aprilia Rsv4

Mileage - Engine - Transmission Manual Fuel type Fuel injection

Rsv4 ₹ 22 Lakhs Specifications Features Brakes, Wheel & Suspension Front Brake Type Disc Front Brake Size 320 mm Rear Brake Type Disc Rear Brake Size 220 mm Calliper Type - Front Wheel Size - Rear Wheel Size - Front Tyre Size - Rear Tyre Size - Tyre Type Tubeless Radial Tyres - Wheel Type Alloy Front Suspension Öhlins Upside-down Racing Fork, Ø43 Mm Stanc Rear Suspension Double Braced Aluminium Swing Arm; Mixed Low Dimensions & Chassis Kerb Weight 186 Kg Overall Length 2040 mm Overall Width 735 mm Overall Height 1120 mm Wheelbase 1420 mm Ground Clearance 130 mm Seat Height 840 mm Chassis Type Twin-Spar Adjustable Aluminium Frame, With Castings And Pressings Power & Performance Fuel Type Fuel Injection Maximum Power 183.9 PS @ 12250 rpm Maximum Torque 117 Nm @ 10000 rpm Emission Standard - Displacement 999 cc Cylinders - Bore 78 mm Stroke 52.3 mm Valves Per Cylinder 4 Compression Ratio 13.0:1 Ignition Digital Electronic Ignition Cooling System Air Cooled Transmission Manual Transmission Type - Fuel Delivery System - Fuel Tank Capacity 18.5 L Reserve Fuel Capacity 4 L Mileage - ARAI 10 kmpl Top Speed 290 kmph Overview Mileage 10 kmpl Brakes - Tyre Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-190/55-17 Engine Aprilia Longitudinal 65° V-4 Cylinder, 4-Stroke, Liquid Cooling System, Double Overhead Camshafts (DOHC), Four Valves Per Cylinder Body Type Super Bikes Electronic Rider Aids Wheelie Control - ABS Dual Channel Traction Control - Power Modes - Cornering ABS - Launch Control - Additional features - Feature Odometer - DRLs (Daytime running lights) - Mobile App Connectivity - GPS & Navigation - Pillion Backrest - Pillion Grabrail - Pillion Seat - USB charging port - Front storage box - Under seat storage - Speedometer - Fuel Guage - Tachometer - Stand Alarm - Stepped Seat - Tripmeter - Low Fuel Warning - Low Oil Warning - Low Battery Warning - Start Type - Shift Light - Killswitch - Clock - Headlight Type - Tail Light Type - Turn Signal - Pass Light - Rsv4 ₹ 22 Lakhs Specifications Features Brakes, Wheel & Suspension Front Brake Type Disc Front Brake Size 330 mm Rear Brake Type Disc Rear Brake Size 220 mm Calliper Type - Front Wheel Size - Rear Wheel Size - Front Tyre Size - Rear Tyre Size - Tyre Type - Radial Tyres - Wheel Type - Front Suspension Öhlins NIX fork with ? 43 mm stanchions and TIN surface treatment. Aluminium radial calliper mounting bracket. Adjustable spring preload and hydraulic compression and rebound damping. 125 mm wheel tra Rear Suspension Double braced aluminium swingarm; mixed low thickness and sheet casting technology. Öhlins TTX monoshock with piggy-back, fully adjustable in: spring preload, wheelbase and hydraulic compression and r Dimensions & Chassis Kerb Weight 177 kg Overall Length 2052 mm Overall Width 735 mm Overall Height - Wheelbase 1439 mm Ground Clearance - Seat Height 851 mm Chassis Type Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements Available adjustments: ? headstock position and rake ? engine height ? swingarm pin height Power & Performance Fuel Type Fuel Injection Maximum Power 217 PS Maximum Torque 122 Nm Emission Standard - Displacement 1078 cc Cylinders - Bore 81 mm Stroke 52.3 mm Valves Per Cylinder - Compression Ratio 13.6:1 Ignition Magneti Marelli digital electronic ignition system integrated in engine control system, with one spark plug per cylinder and “stick-coil”-type coils Cooling System Air Cooled Transmission - Transmission Type - Fuel Delivery System - Fuel Tank Capacity 18.5 L Reserve Fuel Capacity - Mileage - ARAI - Top Speed - Overview Mileage - Brakes - Tyre - Engine Aprilialongitudinal 65°, cylinder,iquid cooling system, double overhead camshafts (DOHC), four valves per cylinder . Body Type Sports Bikes Electronic Rider Aids Wheelie Control - ABS Dual Channel Traction Control Yes Power Modes - Cornering ABS - Launch Control - Additional features Wheelie Control, Launch Control, Feature Odometer - DRLs (Daytime running lights) - Mobile App Connectivity - GPS & Navigation - Pillion Backrest - Pillion Grabrail - Pillion Seat - USB charging port - Front storage box - Under seat storage - Speedometer - Fuel Guage - Tachometer - Stand Alarm - Stepped Seat - Tripmeter - Low Fuel Warning - Low Oil Warning - Low Battery Warning - Start Type - Shift Light - Killswitch - Clock - Headlight Type - Tail Light Type - Turn Signal - Pass Light -

