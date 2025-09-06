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Aprilia RSV4 vs Ducati Multistrada V4

In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or Ducati Multistrada V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada V4 Price starts at Rs. 24.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Multistrada V4 engine makes power & torque 169.9 PS PS & 125 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada V4 in 2 colours. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Multistrada V4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl.
RSV4 vs Multistrada V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rsv4 Multistrada v4
BrandApriliaDucati
Price₹ 31.26 Lakhs₹ 24.56 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl15.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1099 cc1158 cc
Power216 PS PS169.9 PS PS

Filters
RSV4
Aprilia RSV4
Factory
₹31.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Multistrada V4
Ducati Multistrada V4
STD
₹24.56 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Aprilia RSV4 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Front Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17.9 L22 L
Length
2055 mm2301 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm220 mm
Wheelbase
1435.8 mm1567 mm
Height
1150 mm1520 mm
Kerb Weight
202 kg240 kg
Saddle Height
845 mm840 mm
Width
735 mm1020 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17Front :-120/70-19 Rear :-170/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
305 kmph180 kmph
Max Power
216 PS @ 13000 rpm169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm
Stroke
53.32 mm53.5 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 10500 rpm125 Nm @ 8750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1099 cc1158 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineV4 Granturismo, V4 - 90 Degree, 4 valves per cylinder, counterrotating crankshaft, Twin Pulse firing order, liquid cooled
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper systemMultiplate wet clutch with hydraulic control, self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run
No Of Cylinders
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
81 mm83 mm
Chassis
Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements Available adjustments: headstock position and angle, engine heightAluminum monocoque frame
Rear Suspension
Upside-down double braced aluminium swingarm TTX monoshock with Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed piggyback, fully adjustable in: spring pre-load, wheelbase and hydraulic compression and rebFully adjustable monoshock, Remote spring preload adjustment, aluminium doublesided swingarm
Front Suspension
Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed NIX fork. ? 43 mm stanchions, with TIN surface treatment Aluminium radial calliper mounts, adjustable in hydraulic compression and rebound damping and spring50 mm fully adjustable usd fork
Features
Riding Modes
Street, Sport, User, Race, Track 1, and Track 2Yes
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes, Digital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Ride Control, Engine brake control, Launch control, Speed limiterDucati Wheelie Control, Vehicle Hold Control, Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) control system with Autoleveling function, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5 inch TFTYes
Battery Capacity
12V 8.6 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
34,42,97727,09,191
Ex-Showroom Price
31,26,00024,56,300
RTO
2,50,0801,96,504
Insurance
66,89756,387
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
74,00358,231

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Aprilia has unveiled the MotoGP-derived RSV4 X-GP superbike, limited to just 30 units worldwide
Aprilia RSV4 X-GP is a limited edition anniversary special with MotoGP pedigree
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The Aprilia RSV4 and RSV4 Factory (shown above) have been unveiled at EICMA 2024 and arrive with enhanced performance, updated aerodynamics, and more features.
EICMA 2024: 2025 Aprilia RSV4 unveiled globally as the most powerful production superbike ever
8 Nov 2024
The new Multistrada V4 Rally will be offered in Jade Green/Brushed Aluminum and Ducati Red.
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Aprilia's Moto-GP inspired motorcycle, the RSV4 GP is now out of stock.
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