Best Aprilia Bikes

In India, there are 11 Aprilia Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Aprilia RS 457, Aprilia SR 160, Aprilia SR 125, Aprilia RS 660, Aprilia RSV4. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Aprilia Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Aprilia RS 457 ₹ 4.22 - 4.37 Lakhs
Aprilia SR 160 ₹ 1.21 - 1.29 Lakhs
Aprilia SR 125 ₹ 1.16 - 1.19 Lakhs
Aprilia RS 660 ₹ 17.74 Lakhs
Aprilia RSV4 ₹ 31.26 Lakhs

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11 New Aprilia Bikes found

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Aprilia RS 457 Right View
1/11

Aprilia RS 457

4.0
105
₹4.22 - 4.37 Lakhs
Engine
457 cc
Speed
190 kmph
Mileage
30 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Aprilia SR 160 Front Left View
1/10

Aprilia SR 160

3.6
191
₹1.21 - 1.29 Lakhs
Engine
160.0 cc
Speed
90 kmph
Mileage
35 kmpl
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Aprilia SR 125 Front Right View
1/16

Aprilia SR 125

4.5
100
₹1.16 - 1.19 Lakhs
Engine
124.45 cc
Speed
90 kmph
Mileage
40 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Aprilia RS 660 Front Left View
1/20

Aprilia RS 660

0.0
100
₹17.74 Lakhs
Engine
659 cc
Speed
230 kmph
Mileage
20.4 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Aprilia RSV4 Front Left View
1/13

Aprilia RSV4

₹31.26 Lakhs
Engine
1099 cc
Speed
305 kmph
Mileage
15.4 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Aprilia SR Storm Right View
1/7

Aprilia SR Storm

₹1.07 Lakhs
Engine
124.49 cc
Speed
90 kmph
Mileage
38.5 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Right View
1/6

Aprilia Tuareg 660

5.0
1
₹18.85 - 19.16 Lakhs
Engine
659 cc
Speed
198 kmph
Mileage
20 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Aprilia SR 175 Right View

Aprilia SR 175

4.0
1
₹1.23 - 1.28 Lakhs
Engine
174.7 cc
Speed
95 kmph
Mileage
40 kmpl
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Aprilia Tuono 660 Front Left View
1/11

Aprilia Tuono 660

₹17.44 Lakhs
Engine
659 cc
Speed
230 kmph
Mileage
20.4 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Aprilia SXR 125 Front Left View
1/11

Aprilia SXR 125

₹1.33 Lakhs
Engine
125 cc
Speed
93 kmph
Mileage
40 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
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Aprilia Tuono 457 Front Right View
1/16

Aprilia Tuono 457

4.4
5
₹3.99 Lakhs
Engine
457 cc
Speed
190 kmph
Mileage
25.5 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

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