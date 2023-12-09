Best Aprilia Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Aprilia RS 457 ₹ 4.22 - 4.37 Lakhs Aprilia SR 160 ₹ 1.21 - 1.29 Lakhs Aprilia SR 125 ₹ 1.16 - 1.19 Lakhs Aprilia RS 660 ₹ 17.74 Lakhs Aprilia RSV4 ₹ 31.26 Lakhs

In India, there are 11 Aprilia Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Aprilia RS 457, Aprilia SR 160, Aprilia SR 125, Aprilia RS 660, Aprilia RSV4. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.