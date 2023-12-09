In India, there are 11 Aprilia Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Aprilia RS 457, Aprilia SR 160, Aprilia SR 125, Aprilia RS 660, Aprilia RSV4. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 1.16 Lakhs.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Aprilia Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Aprilia RS 457
|₹ 4.22 - 4.37 Lakhs
|Aprilia SR 160
|₹ 1.21 - 1.29 Lakhs
|Aprilia SR 125
|₹ 1.16 - 1.19 Lakhs
|Aprilia RS 660
|₹ 17.74 Lakhs
|Aprilia RSV4
|₹ 31.26 Lakhs