



The first SR scooter made its debut in the 1990s, but it wasn't until 2016 that the Italian brand entered India with the SR 150. This sports scooter from Piaggio's Baramati plant brought the 150cc scooter segment back to life after the Kinetic Blaze. Aprilia soon expanded its lineup with SR 125, Storm 125, SXR 160, and SXR 125. In 2021, both the SR 125 and the SR 160 were updated with aesthetic and feature updates. The company also sells the RS 660, RSV4 1100, Tuono 660 and Tuono V4 in India via the CBU (Completely Built Unit) route.



The cheapest Aprilia Storm 125 bike in India costs Rs 90,405 and is the most affordable model. Aprilia RSV4 is the most expensive two-wheeler by Aprilia, priced at Rs. 23.69 lakh. Five models of Aprilia Scooters, three Sports, and three Sports Naked are the most popular models. The Aprilia RS 250 and Aprilia RS 150, which are due for launch in 2022, are upcoming Aprilia bikes in India. Aprilia Bikes Price List (December 2022) in India Aprilia Bike Models Ex-ShowRoom Price Aprilia Tuono V4 ₹ 20.66 Lakhs Aprilia SXR 160 ₹ 1.26 - 1.33 Lakhs Aprilia RSV4 ₹ 23.69 Lakhs Aprilia SR 160 ₹ 99,999 - 1.19 Lakhs Aprilia Storm 125 ₹ 85,169 - 97,249 Aprilia SXR 125 ₹ 1.15 - 1.18 Lakhs Aprilia Tuono 660 ₹ 13.09 Lakhs Aprilia Rs 660 ₹ 13.39 Lakhs Aprilia SR 125 ₹ 90,741 - 1.02 Lakhs Aprilia RS 150 ₹ 1.2 Lakhs

Following the end of the Second World War, Alberto Beggio began manufacturing bicycles for Aprilia. Despite this, it wasn't until 1970 that the Scarabeo motocross bike gained popularity for the brand. Fifteen years later, the Noale-based company began using engines manufactured by Rotax, and in 1986 the first Tuareg ADV was