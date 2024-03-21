HT Auto
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini deliveries commence, costs 72 lakh

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 21 Mar 2024, 14:01 PM
  • Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini takes design inspiration from Lamborghini Huracán STO.
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini
Mr. Abhishek Agarwal, founder of Purple Style Labs taking delivery of the first Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini in India.
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini
Ducati India has announced that have started deliveries of their Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini in India. It is the brand's most expensive model as it costs a whopping 72 lakh ex-showroom. The first motorcycle has been delivered to Mr. Abhishek Agarwal, founder of Purple Style Labs. Ducati will only make 630 examples of the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini for the world.

First Published Date: 21 Mar 2024, 14:01 PM IST
TAGS: Ducati Ducati India Streetfighter V4 Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini Lamborghini

