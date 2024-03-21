Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini deliveries commence, costs 72 lakh

Ducati India has announced that have started deliveries of their Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini in India. It is the brand's most expensive model as it costs a whopping ₹72 lakh ex-showroom. The first motorcycle has been delivered to Mr. Abhishek Agarwal, founder of Purple Style Labs. Ducati will only make 630 examples of the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini for the world.