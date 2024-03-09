Ducati Streetfighter V4 prices revealed ahead of launch, starts at 24.62 lakh

Ducati India has listed the new Streetfighter V4 and V4 S on its website and prices have been revealed for launch on March 12, 2024. The MY2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 is priced at ₹24.62 lakh, while the Streetfighter V4 S is priced at ₹28 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India. Retail sales for both motorcycles will begin from March 12 onwards, while deliveries should commence in a few weeks.

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 receives key updates on the latest model. The new offering gets new V-shaped LED DRLs and full LED headlamps, which resemble the ones on the Panigale V4. The new fuel tank has also been borrowed from the Panigale V4, which offers better grip to the rider and a larger 16.5-litre capacity. The side covers have also been revised for a sharper look, while the bike now gets a new Grey Nero colour option.

Also Read : Ducati Streetfighter V4 S to launch on 12th March. Know more.

The 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 uses a 1,103 cc V4 Desmosedici Stradale engine tuned for 205 bhp at 13,000 rpm and 123 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm

Furthermore, the new Ducati Streetfighter V4 S gets a repositioned swingarm pivot, which is now 4 mm higher than before. The new unit optimises the anti-squat action for better stability and precision around corners. The bike also gets better weight distribution for precise corner entry.

Power on the MY2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 S comes from the 1,103 cc V4 Desmosedici Stradale engine tuned for 205 bhp at 13,000 rpm and 123 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-direction quickshifter. The bike comes equipped with fully adjustable Showa Big Piston front forks and a Sachs monoshock on the standard V4. At the same time, there’s the semi-active Ohlins suspension with NIX30 front forks and an Ohlins TTX36 monoshock on the V4 S, coupled with an updated SmartEC 2.0 interface. The V4 S also benefits from lighter Marchesini wheels built out of forged aluminium.

The Ducati Streetfighter takes on the V4 BMW S 1000 R, Triumph Speed Triple RS and the like in the segment

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 S now get four riding modes - Full, High, Medium and Low. The bike also gets a new ride map and dedicated gear calibration. Braking performance comes from twin 330 mm front discs and a 245 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS. The bike rides on 17-inch 120/70 front and 200/60 rear Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa 2 tyres The new Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 S will compete against the BMW S 1000 R, Triumph Speed Triple RS and the like in the segment.

First Published Date: