Ducati Streetfighter V4 S to launch on 12th March. Know more

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 08 Mar 2024, 11:52 AM
  • The Ducati Streetfighter V4 S is powered by a Desmosedici V4 engine.
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S sits above the standard Streetfighter V4.
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S sits above the standard Streetfighter V4.

Ducati India has announced that they will be launching the Streetfighter V4 S in India on 12th March. The motorcycle will be offered in two colour options - Grey Nero and Ducati Red. They will be priced at 28 lakh and 27.80 lakh respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom. Streetfighter V4 S sits between the standard Streetfighter V4 and Streetfighter V4 SP2. Ducati will offer several official accessories for the Streetfighter V4 S.

Powering the Streetfighter V4 S is a Desmosedici Stradale 90-degree V4 liquid-cooled engine that is rated for a max power output of 205 bhp at 13,000 rpm and peak torque output of 123 Nm at 9,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that comes with Ducati Quick Shift which is essentially a bi-directional quickshifter. Ducati offers 24 months unlimited mileage warranty while the maintenance is scheduled for every 12,000 km

Ducati Streetfighter V4 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Streetfighter V4
1103.0 299 Kmph 13.2 kmpl
₹ 19.99 - 23.19 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja Zx-10r (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
998.0 cc 299 kmph 12.0 kmpl
₹ 16.47 Lakhs
Suzuki Hayabusa (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Hayabusa
1340.0 cc 300 kmph 17 kmpl
₹ 16.90 Lakhs
Mv Agusta Brutale 800 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MV Agusta Brutale 800
798.0 cc 244 Kmph 18.0 kmpl
₹ 16.50 Lakhs
Bmw S 1000 Rr (HT Auto photo)
BMW S 1000 RR
999.0 cc 303 kmph 15.6 kmpl
₹ 20.50 - 24.95 Lakhs
Honda Cbr1000rr-r (HT Auto photo)
Honda CBR1000RR-R
1000.0 297 Kmph 18.0 kmpl
₹ 23.11 - 23.63 Lakhs
The motorcycle comes with several features as standard. For instance, there is Ducati Power Launch, full LED lighting with a Daytime Running Lamp, Ducati Electronic Suspension and auto-cut turn indicators.

The Streetfighter V4 S is ready for features such as Ducati Data Analyser+, GPS module, Ducati Multimedia System, Anti-theft system and heated grips. However, the customer would need to add these features while buying the motorcycle.

First Published Date: 08 Mar 2024, 10:02 AM IST
