|Engine
|1099 cc
The RSV4 Factory, is listed at ₹34.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the RSV4 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The RSV4 Factory is available in 1 colour option: Black.
The RSV4 Factory is powered by a 1099 cc engine.
In the RSV4's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ducati Streetfighter V4 priced between ₹28.69 Lakhs - 32.38 Lakhs or the Ducati XDiavel V4 priced between ₹30.89 Lakhs - 31.2 Lakhs.
The RSV4 Factory has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Pass Switch and USB Charging Port.