RSV4 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of RSV4 Factory (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 26.34 Lakhs. It offers many features like Riding Modes, RSV4 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of RSV4 Factory (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 26.34 Lakhs. It offers many features like Riding Modes, Traction Control, Cruise Control, Quick Shifter and specs like: Max Power: 216 PS @ 13000 rpm Engine Type: 4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine ...Read MoreRead Less