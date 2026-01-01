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RSV4PriceMileageSpecifications
Aprilia RSV4 Front Left View
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Aprilia RSV4 Headlight View
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Aprilia RSV4 Engine View
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Aprilia RSV4 Disc Break View
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Aprilia RSV4 Seat View
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Aprilia RSV4 Handle Bar View
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Aprilia RSV4 Factory

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34.43 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Aprilia RSV4 Key Specs
Engine1099 cc
View all RSV4 specs and features

RSV4 Factory

RSV4 Factory Prices

The RSV4 Factory, is listed at ₹34.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

RSV4 Factory Mileage

All variants of the RSV4 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

RSV4 Factory Colours

The RSV4 Factory is available in 1 colour option: Black.

RSV4 Factory Engine and Transmission

The RSV4 Factory is powered by a 1099 cc engine.

RSV4 Factory vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the RSV4's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ducati Streetfighter V4 priced between ₹28.69 Lakhs - 32.38 Lakhs or the Ducati XDiavel V4 priced between ₹30.89 Lakhs - 31.2 Lakhs.

RSV4 Factory Specs & Features

The RSV4 Factory has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Pass Switch and USB Charging Port.

Aprilia RSV4 Factory Price

RSV4 Factory

₹34.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
31,26,000
RTO
2,50,080
Insurance
66,897
On-Road Price in Delhi
34,42,977
EMI@74,003/mo
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Aprilia RSV4 Factory Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
17.9 L
Length
2055 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm
Wheelbase
1435.8 mm
Height
1150 mm
Kerb Weight
202 kg
Saddle Height
845 mm
Width
735 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
305 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
216 PS @ 13000 rpm
Stroke
53.32 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 10500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1099 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper system
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
81 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements Available adjustments: headstock position and angle, engine height
Rear Suspension
Upside-down double braced aluminium swingarm TTX monoshock with Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed piggyback, fully adjustable in: spring pre-load, wheelbase and hydraulic compression and reb
Front Suspension
Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed NIX fork. ? 43 mm stanchions, with TIN surface treatment Aluminium radial calliper mounts, adjustable in hydraulic compression and rebound damping and spring

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Street, Sport, User, Race, Track 1, and Track 2
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Ride Control, Engine brake control, Launch control, Speed limiter
Pass Switch
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
5 inch TFT

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V 8.6 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Aprilia RSV4 Factory EMI
EMI66,603 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
30,98,679
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
30,98,679
Interest Amount
8,97,483
Payable Amount
39,96,162

Aprilia RSV4 Alternatives

Ducati Streetfighter V4

Ducati Streetfighter V4

28.69 - 32.38 Lakhs
RSV4vsStreetfighter V4
Ducati XDiavel V4

Ducati XDiavel V4

30.89 - 31.2 Lakhs
RSV4vsXDiavel V4
Ducati Diavel V4

Ducati Diavel V4

29.39 - 29.98 Lakhs
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Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

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BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs
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Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX

Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX

35.18 - 36.28 Lakhs
RSV4vsNinja H2 SX

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