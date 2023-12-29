Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|1099 cc
RSV4 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of RSV4 Factory (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 26.34 Lakhs. It offers many features like Riding Modes,
RSV4 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of RSV4 Factory (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 26.34 Lakhs. It offers many features like Riding Modes, Traction Control, Cruise Control, Quick Shifter and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price