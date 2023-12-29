Saved Articles

HT Auto

Aprilia RSV4 Factory

26.34 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Aprilia RSV4 Key Specs
Engine1099 cc
View all RSV4 specs and features

RSV4 Factory Latest Updates

RSV4 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of RSV4 Factory (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 26.34 Lakhs. It offers many features like Riding Modes,

  • Max Power: 216 PS @ 13000 rpm
  • Engine Type: 4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine
    • ...Read More

    Aprilia RSV4 Factory Price

    Factory
    ₹26.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1099 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    23,69,000
    RTO
    2,01,520
    Insurance
    63,684
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    26,34,204
    EMI@56,619/mo
    Aprilia RSV4 Factory Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake Diameter
    330 mm
    Rear Brake Diameter
    220 mm
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Fuel Capacity
    17.9 L
    Saddle Height
    845 mm
    Length
    2055 mm
    Width
    735 mm
    Fuel Reserve
    4 L
    Wheelbase
    1435.8 mm
    Kerb Weight
    202 kg
    Engine Type
    4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine
    Displacement
    1099 cc
    Max Power
    216 PS @ 13000 rpm
    Max Torque
    125 Nm @ 10500 rpm
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Clutch
    Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper system
    Transmission
    Manual
    Gear Box
    6 speed
    Bore
    81 mm
    Stroke
    53.32 mm
    Compression Ratio
    13.6:1
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Chassis
    Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements Available adjustments: headstock position and angle, engine height
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Front Suspension
    Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed Öhlins NIX fork. ? 43 mm stanchions, with TIN surface treatment Aluminium radial calliper mounts, adjustable in hydraulic compression and rebound damping and spring
    Rear Suspension
    Upside-down double braced aluminium swingarm; Öhlins TTX monoshock with Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed piggyback, fully adjustable in: spring pre-load, wheelbase and hydraulic compression and reb
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Console
    Digital
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Traction Control
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Quick Shifter
    Yes
    Additional Features
    Wheelie Control, Ride Control, Engine brake control, Launch control, Speed limiter
    Headlight
    LED
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Aprilia RSV4 Factory EMI
    EMI50,957 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    23,70,783
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    23,70,783
    Interest Amount
    6,86,659
    Payable Amount
    30,57,442

