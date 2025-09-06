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HomeCompare BikesRSV4 vs S 1000 R [2021-2025]

Aprilia RSV4 vs BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025]

In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 19 Lakhs (last recorded price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, S 1000 R [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 165 PS PS & 114 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 R [2021-2025] in 4 colours. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The S 1000 R [2021-2025] mileage is around 16.12 kmpl.
RSV4 vs S 1000 R [2021-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rsv4 S 1000 r [2021-2025]
BrandApriliaBMW
Price₹ 31.26 Lakhs₹ 19 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl16.12 kmpl
Engine Capacity1099 cc999 cc
Power216 PS PS165 PS PS

Filters
RSV4
Aprilia RSV4
Factory
₹31.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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S 1000 R [2021-2025]
BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025]
2021 S 1000 R STD
₹19 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia RSV4 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Model Name View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Handle Bar View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17.9 L16.5 L
Length
2055 mm2090 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm-
Wheelbase
1435.8 mm1450 mm
Height
1150 mm1115 mm
Kerb Weight
202 kg199 kg
Saddle Height
845 mm830 mm
Width
735 mm812 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17Front :-120/70 ZR 17,Rear :- 190/55 ZR 17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium Alloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
305 kmph200 kmph
Max Power
216 PS @ 13000 rpm165 PS @ 11000 rpm
Stroke
53.32 mm49.7 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 10500 rpm114 Nm @ 9250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1099 cc999 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineWater/Oil-cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke In-line Engine, Four Valves per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper systemAnti-hopping Clutch
No Of Cylinders
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
81 mm80 mm
Chassis
Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements Available adjustments: headstock position and angle, engine height-
Rear Suspension
Upside-down double braced aluminium swingarm TTX monoshock with Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed piggyback, fully adjustable in: spring pre-load, wheelbase and hydraulic compression and rebAluminium underbeam swinging arm, Full-Floater Pro, central shock absorber, adjustable rebound and compression damping and adjustable spring preload
Front Suspension
Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed NIX fork. ? 43 mm stanchions, with TIN surface treatment Aluminium radial calliper mounts, adjustable in hydraulic compression and rebound damping and springUpside-down telescopic fork with a diameter of 45 mm, spring preload and adjustable rebound and compression stage
Features
Riding Modes
Street, Sport, User, Race, Track 1, and Track 2Rain,Road,Dynamic
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Ride Control, Engine brake control, Launch control, Speed limiterABS Pro, Revolution Counter, Dynamic Brake Light, Electronic Immobiliser, Drop Sensor, On-board Computer, Handbrake Lever Adjustable, Detachable License Plate Holder, Hill Start Control, Race ABS (Partly-integral), ABS Linked With Riding Modes, Passenger
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5 inch TFTColoured TFT Screen
Battery Capacity
12V 8.6 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
34,42,97720,99,656
Ex-Showroom Price
31,26,00019,00,000
RTO
2,50,0801,52,000
Insurance
66,89747,656
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
74,00345,129

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Aprilia has unveiled the MotoGP-derived RSV4 X-GP superbike, limited to just 30 units worldwide
Aprilia RSV4 X-GP is a limited edition anniversary special with MotoGP pedigree
6 Sept 2025
India’s auto retail market posted a record July in 2026 as alternative fuels closed in on petrol in passenger vehicles.
Alternative-fuel cars close in on petrol amid E20 concerns
7 Aug 2026
The Aprilia RSV4 and RSV4 Factory (shown above) have been unveiled at EICMA 2024 and arrive with enhanced performance, updated aerodynamics, and more features.
EICMA 2024: 2025 Aprilia RSV4 unveiled globally as the most powerful production superbike ever
8 Nov 2024
Power comes from a 999 cc, inline-four engine producing 172 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 114 Nm at 9,250 rpm.
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Aprilia's Moto-GP inspired motorcycle, the RSV4 GP is now out of stock.
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9 Oct 2025
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