In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 19 Lakhs (last recorded price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, S 1000 R [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 165 PS PS & 114 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 R [2021-2025] in 4 colours. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The S 1000 R [2021-2025] mileage is around 16.12 kmpl.
RSV4 vs S 1000 R [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rsv4
|S 1000 r [2021-2025]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 31.26 Lakhs
|₹ 19 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|16.12 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1099 cc
|999 cc
|Power
|216 PS PS
|165 PS PS