|Engine Type
|4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine
|Water/Oil-cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke In-line Engine, Four Valves per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts
|Displacement
|1099 cc
|999 cc
|Max Power
|216 PS @ 13000 rpm
|165 PS @ 11000 rpm
|Max Torque
|125 Nm @ 10500 rpm
|114 Nm @ 9250 rpm
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper system
|Anti-hopping Clutch
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Gear Box
|6 speed
|6 Speed
|Bore
|81 mm
|80 mm
|Stroke
|53.32 mm
|49.7 mm
|Compression Ratio
|13.6:1
|12.5 : 1
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹26,34,204
|₹19,92,897
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹23,69,000
|₹17,90,000
|RTO
|₹2,01,520
|₹1,43,200
|Insurance
|₹63,684
|₹41,797
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹17,900
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹56,619
|₹42,835