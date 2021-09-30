Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine
|Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC Inline-4
|Displacement
|1099 cc
|1000 cc
|Max Power
|216 PS @ 13000 rpm
|217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm
|Max Torque
|125 Nm @ 10500 rpm
|113 Nm @ 12500 rpm
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper system
|Wet, multiplate hydraulic clutch with assist slipper
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Gear Box
|6 speed
|6 Speed
|Bore
|81 mm
|81 mm
|Stroke
|53.32 mm
|48.5 mm
|Compression Ratio
|13.6:1
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹26,34,204
|₹25,50,306
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹23,69,000
|₹23,11,292
|RTO
|₹2,01,520
|₹1,84,903
|Insurance
|₹63,684
|₹54,111
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹56,619
|₹54,816