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Aprilia RSV4 vs Honda CBR1000RR-R

In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
RSV4 vs CBR1000RR-R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rsv4 Cbr1000rr-r
BrandApriliaHonda
Price₹ 31.26 Lakhs₹ 23.11 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1099 cc1000 cc
Power216 PS PS217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS

Filters
RSV4
Aprilia RSV4
Factory
₹31.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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CBR1000RR-R
Honda CBR1000RR-R
Fireblade Black
₹23.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia RSV4 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17.9 L16.1 L
Length
2055 mm2100 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm115 mm
Wheelbase
1435.8 mm1455 mm
Height
1150 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
202 kg201 kg
Saddle Height
845 mm830 mm
Width
735 mm745 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-200/55-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
305 kmph297 kmph
Max Power
216 PS @ 13000 rpm217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm
Stroke
53.32 mm48.5 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 10500 rpm113 Nm @ 12500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1099 cc1000 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineLiquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC Inline-4
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper systemWet, multiplate hydraulic clutch with assist slipper
No Of Cylinders
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
81 mm81 mm
Chassis
Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements Available adjustments: headstock position and angle, engine heightAluminium composite twin spar
Rear Suspension
Upside-down double braced aluminium swingarm TTX monoshock with Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed piggyback, fully adjustable in: spring pre-load, wheelbase and hydraulic compression and rebUnit Pro-Link with gas-charged HMAS damper featuring 10-step preload, stepless compression and rebound damping adjustment, 137mm stroke. Showa Balance-Free Rear Cushion with preload, compression
Front Suspension
Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed NIX fork. ? 43 mm stanchions, with TIN surface treatment Aluminium radial calliper mounts, adjustable in hydraulic compression and rebound damping and springShowa Telescopic Inverted Fork with an inner tube diameter of 43mm, and a Big Piston Front Fork with preload, compression and rebound adjustment, 120mm stroke.
Features
Riding Modes
Street, Sport, User, Race, Track 1, and Track 2Yes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Ride Control, Engine brake control, Launch control, Speed limiterTorque Control, Wheelie Control, Honda Smart Key, Honda Ignition Security System, Caster Angle - 24, Trail - 102 mm
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5 inch TFTTFT
Battery Capacity
12V 8.6 Ah6 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
34,42,97725,50,306
Ex-Showroom Price
31,26,00023,11,292
RTO
2,50,0801,84,903
Insurance
66,89754,111
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
74,00354,816

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Aprilia has unveiled the MotoGP-derived RSV4 X-GP superbike, limited to just 30 units worldwide
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