Aprilia SR 160 Price:

Aprilia SR 160 is priced between Rs. 1.21 - 1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Aprilia SR 160?

The Aprilia SR 160 is available in 3 variants - STD, Carbon, Race.

What are the Aprilia SR 160 colour options?

Aprilia SR 160 comes in two colour options: Black, Red.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Aprilia SR 160?

Aprilia SR 160 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 160.0 cc engine, and features a Scooters body type.

Which are the major rivals of Aprilia SR 160?

Aprilia SR 160 rivals are TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ather Energy 450S, Vida V2, Yamaha Aerox 155, TVS Ntorq 150.

What is the mileage of Aprilia SR 160?

Aprilia SR 160 comes with a mileage of 35 kmpl (Company claimed).