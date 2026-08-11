Aprilia SR 160 Key Specs
- Engine160 cc
- Mileage35 kmpl
- Power11.27 ps
- Speed90 kmph
- Max Torque13.44 Nm
- Kerb Weight118 kg
Aprilia SR 160 is priced between Rs. 1.21 - 1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Aprilia SR 160 is available in 3 variants - STD, Carbon, Race.
Aprilia SR 160 comes in two colour options: Black, Red.
Aprilia SR 160 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 160.0 cc engine, and features a Scooters body type.
Aprilia SR 160 rivals are TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ather Energy 450S, Vida V2, Yamaha Aerox 155, TVS Ntorq 150.
Aprilia SR 160 comes with a mileage of 35 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Aprilia SR 160
|Rs. 1.21 LakhsOnwards
|160.03 cc
|11.27 PS
|13.44 Nm
|Scooters
|118 kg
|1985 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
|-
|4.4 kW
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|1805 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|SR 160VSiQube
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|SR 160VSChetak
|Ather Energy 450S
|Rs. 84,341Onwards
|-
|-
|22 Nm
|Scooters
|108 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|SR 160VS450S
|Vida V2
|Rs. 74,000Onwards
|-
|-
|25 Nm
|Scooters
|125 kg
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|SR 160VSV2
|Yamaha Aerox 155
|Rs. 1.4 LakhsOnwards
|155 cc
|15 PS
|13.9 Nm
|Scooters
|126 kg
|1980 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|SR 160VSAerox 155
Aprilia SR 160 is available in the 2 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users commend the Aprilia SR160 for its impressive acceleration and suspension stability, but mention concerns about ride comfort, high maintenance costs, and limited storage space.
|Max Power
|11.27 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Max Torque
|13.44 Nm
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|160.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
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