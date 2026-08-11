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APRILIA SR 160

₹1.21 - 1.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.1
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Aprilia SR 160 Price:

Aprilia SR 160 is priced between Rs. 1.21 - 1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Aprilia SR 160?

The Aprilia SR 160 is available in 3 variants - STD, Carbon, Race.

What are the Aprilia SR 160 colour options?

Aprilia SR 160 comes in two colour options: Black, Red.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Aprilia SR 160?

Aprilia SR 160 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 160.0 cc engine, and features a Scooters body type.

Which are the major rivals of Aprilia SR 160?

Aprilia SR 160 rivals are TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ather Energy 450S, Vida V2, Yamaha Aerox 155, TVS Ntorq 150.

What is the mileage of Aprilia SR 160?

Aprilia SR 160 comes with a mileage of 35 kmpl (Company claimed).

Aprilia SR 160 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    160 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    35 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    11.27 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    90 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    13.44 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    118 kg
View All SR 160 SpecsView specs icon

Aprilia SR 160 Variants

Aprilia SR 160 price starts at ₹ 1.21 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.29 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Aprilia SR 160 comes in 3 variants. Aprilia SR 160's top variant is Race.
3 Variants Available
SR 160 STD
₹1.21 Lakhs*
160.03 cc
90 kmph
SR 160 Carbon
₹1.23 Lakhs*
160.03 cc
90 kmph
SR 160 Race
₹1.29 Lakhs*
160.03 cc
90 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Aprilia SR 160 Latest Updates

Calendar icon11 Aug 2026
Aprilia Racing achieved a podium lockout at the British Grand Prix, with Raul Fernandez winning, and Jorge Martin leading the championship.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 Jul 2026
The Indian government will maintain the 20% ethanol blend in petrol, addressing efficiency concerns without immediate plans to increase it further.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 May 2026
India's automotive sector faces a Rs 25,000 crore loss from new end-of-life vehicle rules, requiring costly compliance adjustments.Read Full Story
Calendar icon23 Mar 2026
Aprilia Racing achieved a one-two finish at the Brazil Grand Prix, with Marco Bezzecchi winning and Jorge Martín in second place.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Feb 2026
Boat launches Hive Dashcam series in India, expanding from audio devices to in-car safety with three affordable models.Read Full Story

Aprilia SR 160 Visual Comparison

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Aprilia SR 160 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Aprilia SR 160
Aprilia SR 160 image
Rs. 1.21 LakhsOnwards
4.1191
160.03 cc11.27 PS13.44 NmScooters118 kg1985 mmDiscDrumAlloy
TVS iQubeTVS iQube imageRs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
4.1462
-4.4 kW-Scooters132 kg1805 mmDiscDrumAlloySR 160VSiQube
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6149
---Scooters----AlloySR 160VSChetak
Ather Energy 450SAther Energy 450S imageRs. 84,341Onwards
4.72
--22 NmScooters108 kg-DiscDiscAlloySR 160VS450S
Vida V2Vida V2 imageRs. 74,000Onwards
51
--25 NmScooters125 kg-DiscDrumAlloySR 160VSV2
Yamaha Aerox 155Yamaha Aerox 155 imageRs. 1.4 LakhsOnwards
4.83
155 cc15 PS13.9 NmScooters126 kg1980 mmDiscDrumAlloySR 160VSAerox 155

Aprilia SR 160 Images

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Aprilia SR 160 Image 6

Aprilia SR 160 Colours

Aprilia SR 160 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Black
Red
Black

Aprilia SR 160 Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
SR 160vsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
SR 160vsChetak
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
SR 160vs450S
Vida V2

Vida V2

74,000 - 1.45 Lakhs
SR 160vsV2
Yamaha Aerox 155

Yamaha Aerox 155

1.4 - 1.43 Lakhs
SR 160vsAerox 155
TVS Ntorq 150

TVS Ntorq 150

1.09 - 1.18 Lakhs
SR 160vsNtorq 150

Aprilia SR 160 User Reviews & Ratings

4.5Engine & Performance
3.8Features
4.4Safety
4.5Design
3.8Value For Money
3.6Comfort
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Aprilia SR 160 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users commend the Aprilia SR160 for its impressive acceleration and suspension stability, but mention concerns about ride comfort, high maintenance costs, and limited storage space.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconSporty design with premium alloy wheels
  • check circle iconIncredible acceleration and pickup
  • check circle iconOutstanding engine power
  • check circle iconExceptional cornering stability
  • check circle iconHigh performance combined with ease of use

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconHigh seat height difficult for some riders
  • warning iconStiff seat cushioning leads to discomfort
  • warning iconLimited storage bay depth
  • warning iconHigh maintenance costs at authorized dealers
  • warning iconLow engine response below 20 kmph
High stance requires tall riders
780mm tall saddle layout demands full focus. Shorter female riders will find balancing on single foot tough.
By: Sunanda Sharma (Jun 2, 2026)
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Mileage figures practical enough city
Managing sweet 34 kmpl even inside peak traffic conditions when throttle inputs are kept smooth. Decent economy.
By: Jenny Johal (Jun 2, 2026)
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LED illumination night range wide
Powerful 1000 lumen headlights provide broad white beam throw. Helps view pitch black village curves clearly.
By: Miss Pooja (Jun 2, 2026)
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Premium spare parts add bills
Maintaining the scooter through authorized dealers is high. Brake shoe and air filters carry premium pricing labels.
By: Nimrat Khaira (Jun 2, 2026)
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Outstanding high speed tracking lines
Huge 14 inch alloy wheels track straight line beautifully with zero lane wandering over rough highways.
By: Tarsem Jassar (Jun 2, 2026)
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Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Aprilia SR 160 Related News

The Aprilia SR 175 carries forward the sharp Italian styling that made the SR series famous.
Aprilia SR 175 road test: A sharper, stronger successor to the SR 160
15 Sept 2025
The Aprilia SR 175 will be a replacement to the current SR 160, packing more power and features, as well as new paint schemes
Aprilia SR 175 scooter to be launched soon, to replace SR 160
4 Jul 2025
The updated meter console on the SR160 appears to have been borrowed from Aprilia's SXR range.
2022 Aprilia SR 160 to be launched on this day
13 Nov 2021
The updated meter console on the SR160 appears to have been borrowed from Aprilia's SXR range.
Aprilia SR 160 pre-bookings open ahead of official launch
9 Nov 2021
The updated meter console on the SR160 appears to have been borrowed from Aprilia's SXR range.
Piaggio to launch updated Aprilia SR 160 with digital cluster in India
18 Sept 2021
View all
 Aprilia SR 160 Related News

Aprilia SR 160 Specifications and Features

Max Power11.27 PS
Body TypeScooters
Max Torque13.44 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage35 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Engine160.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed90 kmph
View all SR 160 specs and features

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