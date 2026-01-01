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SR 160PriceMileageSpecifications
Aprilia SR 160 Front Left View
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Aprilia SR 160 Front View
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Aprilia SR 160 Left View
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Aprilia SR 160 Right View
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Aprilia SR 160 Footspace View
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Aprilia SR 160 Front Tyre View
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Aprilia SR 160 Carbon

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1.44 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Aprilia SR 160 Key Specs
Engine160.03 cc
View all SR 160 specs and features

SR 160 Carbon

SR 160 Carbon Prices

The SR 160 Carbon, is listed at ₹1.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

SR 160 Carbon Mileage

All variants of the SR 160 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

SR 160 Carbon Colours

The SR 160 Carbon is available in 2 colour options: Black, Red.

SR 160 Carbon Engine and Transmission

The SR 160 Carbon is powered by a 160.03 cc engine.

SR 160 Carbon vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the SR 160's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs or the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.

SR 160 Carbon Specs & Features

The SR 160 Carbon has Pass Switch, Clock, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.

Aprilia SR 160 Carbon Price

SR 160 Carbon

₹1.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,22,991
RTO
9,839
Insurance
10,758
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,43,588
EMI@3,086/mo
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Aprilia SR 160 Carbon Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
6 L
Length
1985 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm
Kerb Weight
118 kg
Height
1261 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
806 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Single Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm, Rear :-355.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-14, Rear :- 120/70-14
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
90 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
11.27 PS @ 7100 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm
Max Torque
13.44 Nm @ 5300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
160.03 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3
Gear Box
CVT
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorber
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tube

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid
Aprilia SR 160 Carbon EMI
EMI2,778 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,29,229
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,29,229
Interest Amount
37,429
Payable Amount
1,66,658

Aprilia SR 160 other Variants

SR 160 STD

₹1.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,20,692
RTO
9,655
Insurance
10,720
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,41,067
EMI@3,032/mo
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SR 160 Race

₹1.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,29,165
RTO
10,333
Insurance
10,862
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,50,360
EMI@3,232/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Aprilia SR 160 Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
+6
SR 160vsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
+12
SR 160vsChetak
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
SR 160vs450S
Vida V2

Vida V2

74,000 - 1.45 Lakhs
+1
SR 160vsV2
Yamaha Aerox 155

Yamaha Aerox 155

1.4 - 1.43 Lakhs
SR 160vsAerox 155
TVS Ntorq 150

TVS Ntorq 150

1.09 - 1.18 Lakhs
SR 160vsNtorq 150

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