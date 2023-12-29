Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Aprilia SR 160 Carbon

1/14
2/14
3/14
4/14
5/14
View all Images
6/14
1.27 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Aprilia SR 160 Key Specs
Engine160.03 cc
View all SR 160 specs and features

SR 160 Carbon Latest Updates

SR 160 falls under Scooter category and has 3 variants. The price of SR 160 Carbon in Delhi is Rs. 1.27 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Carbon is 6 L

  • Fuel Capacity: 6 L
  • Length: 1985 mm
  • Max Power: 11.01 PS @ 7600 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves
    • ...Read More

    Aprilia SR 160 Carbon Price

    Carbon
    ₹1.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    160.03 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,09,675
    RTO
    8,774
    Insurance
    8,882
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,27,331
    EMI@2,737/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Aprilia SR 160 Carbon Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Reserve
    1.2 L
    Fuel Capacity
    6 L
    Load Capacity
    148 kg
    Ground Clearance
    155 mm
    Length
    1985 mm
    Wheelbase
    1365 mm
    Engine Oil
    800 ml
    Kerb Weight
    118 kg
    Height
    1261 mm
    Saddle Height
    780 mm
    Width
    806 mm
    Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
    32 psi
    Wheel Size
    Front :-355.6 mm,Rear :-355.6 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    220 mm
    Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
    29 psi
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70-14,Rear :-120/70-14
    Rear Brake Diameter
    140 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
    32 psi
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    11.01 PS @ 7600 rpm
    Stroke
    60.6 mm
    Max Torque
    11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Ignition
    Electronic EMS
    Drive Type
    Belt Drive
    Compression Ratio
    8.8:1
    Displacement
    160.03 cc
    Clutch
    Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    3
    Gear Box
    CVT
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    58 mm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Chassis
    Tubular chassis with open single cradle
    Rear Suspension
    Monoshock absorber
    Front Suspension
    Front Fork
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    ABS
    Single Channel
    Tripmeter
    Analogue
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Console
    Analogue
    Odometer
    Analogue
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Fuel Gauge
    Analog
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 5 Ah
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Battery Type
    Maintenance Free
    Aprilia SR 160 Carbon EMI
    EMI2,463 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,14,597
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,14,597
    Interest Amount
    33,191
    Payable Amount
    1,47,788

    Aprilia SR 160 other Variants

    STD
    ₹1.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    160.03 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,06,581
    RTO
    8,526
    Insurance
    8,830
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,23,937
    EMI@2,664/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    Race
    ₹1.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    160.03 cc
    View breakup

    Aprilia SR 160 Alternatives

    Suzuki Avenis

    Suzuki Avenis Race Edition

    86,700 - 87,000
    Check latest Offers
    SR 160 vs Avenis

    Popular Aprilia Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Aprilia Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    Flycon Empire

    Flycon Empire

    79,900
    Check latest offers
    Flycon T3

    Flycon T3

    89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Grove

    Flycon Grove

    74,629 - 80,957
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Bright

    Flycon Bright

    80,000
    Check latest offers
    Okaya EV Motofaast

    Okaya EV Motofaast

    1.37 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2023

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    60,310 - 67,405
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    Moto Guzzi V9

    Moto Guzzi V9

    14 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    CFMoto 300SR

    CFMoto 300SR

    2.49 - 3 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW R NineT Racer

    BMW R NineT Racer

    16.9 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details