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VESPA ZX 125 Matte Black Colour

₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹2167
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Specs
Colours
Variants

ZX 125 Matte Black Colour

Azure Blue
Blossy Red
Matte Black
Pearl White
Matte black

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Vespa ZX 125 Images

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