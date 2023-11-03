Saved Articles

Aprilia SR 160 vs Yamaha Aerox 155

In 2023 Aprilia SR 160 or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

SR 160
Aprilia SR 160
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
11.01 PS @ 7600 rpm14.79 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
8.8:1-
Displacement
160.03 cc155 cc
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchDry, Centrifugal Automatic
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valvesLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVTV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6BS6 Phase 2
Bore
58 mm58.0 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,9371,68,424
Ex-Showroom Price
1,06,5811,42,800
RTO
8,52611,794
Insurance
8,83013,053
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6633,603

