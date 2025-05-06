2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 S launched at 1.53 lakh. Here are the changes

India Yamaha Motor has launched the 2025 Aerox 155 S in the Indian market. The maxi-scooter now gets updated colour schemes, and the engine is now OBD2 compatible to comply with new emission norms. The colours are Ice Fluo Vermillion and Racing Blue. It will be sold at ₹1,53,430 ex-showroom, whereas the existing Metallic Black will continue to be available at ₹1,50,130 ex-showroom. The Aerox will continue to be sold from the Blue Square dealerships.

2025 Yamaha Aerox 155: Specs

Yamaha Aerox 155 continues to come with a liquid-cooled, 4-stroke SOHC, 155 cc engine delivering a max power output of 14.8 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 13.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. It comes mated to a CVT transmission. The engine features Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) and is compatible with E20 petrol.

2025 Yamaha Aerox 155: Features

Yamaha offers a Bluetooth connectivity feature that operates via the Y-Connect application. This mobile app provides various information such as fuel consumption, maintenance suggestions, last parking location, malfunction alerts, revs dashboard, and rider rankings. Additionally, there is a front pocket equipped with a 12V power socket for charging devices. The under-seat storage capacity is 24.5 liters, allowing the rider to store small items.

This model features a keyless ignition system that simplifies the startup process, eliminating the need for the rider to insert and turn a key. The scooter utilizes proximity detection to recognize the key, allowing the rider to start it by simply twisting a rotating knob. Additionally, Yamaha provides features such as an audible buzzer, answer-back functionality, and flashing turn signals.

