2022 Aprilia SR 160 to be launched on this day

The 2022 Aprilia SR 160 is all ready to get launched on November 16 in the country. Recently teased, the updated scooter has already started receiving pre-bookings at the dealerships, however, deliveries will begin later this month.

The new Aprilia SR 160 has undergone changes that include redesigning the front to include a new headlamp of the scooter.

One can expect more features to be incorporated in the new model while retaining the same technical specs with a few changes.

The new headlamp with a full-LED unit will get curvy styling. In addition to this, the handlebar cowl will also undergo some tweaks and will feature air-scoops like recesses. The single-seat will be replaced with a split seat that might get new cushioning. The grab rail will also be larger than its earlier version.

The teaser suggests that though the rear will not be changed a lot, the new model will finally get a fully-digital instrument cluster replacing the old analogue one and will also feature Bluetooth connectivity. The scooter will be powered by a 160 cc, air-cooled, three-valve engine that will generate a power output of 10.84 bhp and 11.6 Nm. It is also being guessed that the new model will continue to use telescopic forks upfront and a mono-shock at the rear. It will get its braking performance from the front disc accompanied by single-channel ABS.

Currently, the SR 160 is priced at ₹1.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune), however, the new model might see some price increase.