Aprilia RS660 deliveries start in India. Female racer becomes 1st owner

Piaggio India announced the launch of the new Aprilia RS660, Aprilia RSV4, Tuono 660, and Tuono V4 motorcycles in the country a few weeks back. While the all-new Aprilia RS 660 has been priced at ₹13.39 lakh, the Aprilia RSV4 has been priced at ₹23.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Now the company has initiated delivery of the RS 660 bike that will be available for customers across all its Motoplex dealerships across the country.

Female racer, Alisha Abdullah has become the proud owner of the very first unit of the RS660 in the country. Abdullah shared the news over her Instagram handle.

The new RS660 sportsbike comes with a 659cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine featuring a 270-degree firing order. This engine is responsible for delivering 100bhp of maximum power at 10,500rpm which is backed up by 67Nm of peak torque at 8,500rpm.

The motorcycle packs a host of modern electronic features and rider aids including a six-axis IMU with three-level cornering ABS, traction control, adjustable wheelie control, and engine brake control. In addition to that, it also gets riding modes, a cruise control system and a bidirectional quickshifter.

It comes out as a direct rival to the likes of Honda CBR650R, Yamaha YZF-R7 and the upcoming Kawasaki Ninja 700R. The latter is reportedly under development. In the international market, the bike is available in three colour options namely Lava Red, Black Apex, and Acid Gold.