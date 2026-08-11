PriceSpecs & FeaturesMileageUser ReviewsColoursImages
1/20

APRILIA RS 660

₹17.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Aprilia RS 660 Price:

Aprilia RS 660 is priced at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Aprilia RS 660?

The Aprilia RS 660 is available in 1 variant - RS 660 STD.

What are the Aprilia RS 660 colour options?

Aprilia RS 660 comes in two colour options: Blue Marlin, Venom Yellow.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Aprilia RS 660?

Aprilia RS 660 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 659 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Aprilia RS 660?

Aprilia RS 660 rivals are Aprilia Tuono 660, Ducati Monster, Suzuki GSX R1000R, KTM 890 Duke R, Ducati Panigale V2, BMW S 1000 R.

What is the mileage of Aprilia RS 660?

Aprilia RS 660 comes with a mileage of 20.4 kmpl (Company claimed).

Aprilia RS 660 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    659 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    20.4 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    100 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    230 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    67 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    183 kg
View All RS 660 SpecsView specs icon

Aprilia RS 660 Variants

Aprilia RS 660 price starts at ₹ 17.74 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
RS 660 RS 660 STD
₹17.74 Lakhs*
659 cc
230 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Aprilia RS 660 Latest Updates

Calendar icon11 Aug 2026
Aprilia Racing achieved its third podium sweep of 2026 at the British Grand Prix, with Raul Fernandez winning.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 May 2026
Aprilia Racing achieved a historic podium sweep at Le Mans, with Jorge Martín winning from seventh, followed by Bezzecchi and Ogura.Read Full Story
Calendar icon14 Mar 2026
The Supreme Court of India will hear FADA's petition regarding blocked compensation cess credits worth over ₹2,500 crore on March 25, 2026.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 Dec 2025
SMK Helmets launched the Laminar series, stylish open-face helmets combining affordability, comfort, and high safety standards for riders.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Nov 2025
The Korda Icon helmet combines stylish design, superior safety, and comfort, making it an excellent choice for riders.Read Full Story

Aprilia RS 660 Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with RS 660.
Aprilia RS 660
Aprilia Tuono 660
VS
Aprilia RS 660Select model
Aprilia Tuono 660Select model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Aprilia RS 660 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Aprilia RS 660
Aprilia RS 660 image
Rs. 17.74 LakhsOnwards-659 cc100 PS67 NmSports Bikes183 kg1995 mmDiscDiscAlloy
Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuono 660 imageRs. 17.44 LakhsOnwards-659 cc95.17 PS67 NmSports Bikes183 kg1995 mmDiscDiscAlloyRS 660VSTuono 660
Ducati MonsterDucati Monster imageRs. 13.99 LakhsOnwards
4.5205
890 cc110.68 PS91.1 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes175 kg-Double DiscDiscAlloyRS 660VSMonster
KTM 890 Duke RKTM 890 Duke R imageRs. 14.5 LakhsOnwards-889 cc121 PS99 NmSports Bikes180 kg-DiscDiscAlloyRS 660VS890 Duke R
Ducati Panigale V2Ducati Panigale V2 imageRs. 19.51 LakhsOnwards
4.4200
890 cc119 PS93.3 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes200 kg2090 mmDiscDiscAlloyRS 660VSPanigale V2
BMW S 1000 RBMW S 1000 R imageRs. 21.27 LakhsOnwards-999 cc169.9 PS114 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes, Roadster Bikes199 kg2090 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloyRS 660VSS 1000 R

Aprilia RS 660 Images

Aprilia RS 660 Image 1
Aprilia RS 660 Image 2
Aprilia RS 660 Image 3
Aprilia RS 660 Image 4
Aprilia RS 660 Image 5
Aprilia RS 660 Image 6

Aprilia RS 660 Colours

Aprilia RS 660 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Blue Marlin
Venom Yellow
Blue marlin

Aprilia RS 660 Alternatives

Aprilia Tuono 660

Aprilia Tuono 660

17.44 Lakhs
RS 660vsTuono 660
Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
RS 660vsMonster
UPCOMING
Suzuki GSX R1000R

Suzuki GSX R1000R

19.8 - 19.94 Lakhs
View upcoming Bikes
KTM 890 Duke R

KTM 890 Duke R

14.5 Lakhs
RS 660vs890 Duke R
Ducati Panigale V2

Ducati Panigale V2

19.51 - 21.53 Lakhs
RS 660vsPanigale V2
BMW S 1000 R

BMW S 1000 R

21.27 Lakhs
RS 660vsS 1000 R

Aprilia RS 660 Related News

The 2024 Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 are now on sale, alongside the newly launched Tuareg 660 in India
2024 Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 launched in India, priced at 17.44 lakh
17 Apr 2024
The Aprilia RS 440 mimics the styling from the bigger RS 660 supersport and the Kawasaki Ninja 400 rival looks promising indeed
Aprilia RS 440 shows RS 660-inspired face in new teaser. Global unveil tomorrow
7 Sept 2023
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 is arriving at select dealerships, featuring design changes, a new LED headlight, and Bluetooth connectivity. The launch is expected to happen soon.
Confirmed: New Pulsar 150 to get all these changes
10 Aug 2026
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
10 Aug 2026
View all
 Aprilia RS 660 Related News

Aprilia RS 660 Specifications and Features

Max Power100 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque67 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage20.4 kmpl
Traction ControlYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine659 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed230 kmph
View all RS 660 specs and features

Popular Aprilia Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Aprilia Bikes

Top Luxury Bikes

BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

₹20.79 Lakhs
Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Z900

₹9.99 Lakhs
BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

₹23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

₹11.16 Lakhs
View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Popular Sports Bikes

Aprilia Tuono 457

Aprilia Tuono 457

3.99 Lakhs
Tuono 457 Price in Delhi
Aprilia Tuono 660

Aprilia Tuono 660

17.44 Lakhs
Tuono 660 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar 180

Bajaj Pulsar 180

1.22 Lakhs
Pulsar 180 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar N125

Bajaj Pulsar N125

94,707 - 98,707
Pulsar N125 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar RS200

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

1.71 Lakhs
Pulsar RS200 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Sports Bikes

view all specs and features