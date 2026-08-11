Aprilia RS 660 Key Specs
- Engine659 cc
- Mileage20.4 kmpl
- Power100 ps
- Speed230 kmph
- Max Torque67 Nm
- Kerb Weight183 kg
Aprilia RS 660 is priced at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Aprilia RS 660 is available in 1 variant - RS 660 STD.
Aprilia RS 660 comes in two colour options: Blue Marlin, Venom Yellow.
Aprilia RS 660 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 659 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type.
Aprilia RS 660 rivals are Aprilia Tuono 660, Ducati Monster, Suzuki GSX R1000R, KTM 890 Duke R, Ducati Panigale V2, BMW S 1000 R.
Aprilia RS 660 comes with a mileage of 20.4 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Aprilia RS 660
|Rs. 17.74 LakhsOnwards
|-
|659 cc
|100 PS
|67 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|183 kg
|1995 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Aprilia Tuono 660
|Rs. 17.44 LakhsOnwards
|-
|659 cc
|95.17 PS
|67 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|183 kg
|1995 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|RS 660VSTuono 660
|Ducati Monster
|Rs. 13.99 LakhsOnwards
|890 cc
|110.68 PS
|91.1 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|175 kg
|-
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|RS 660VSMonster
|KTM 890 Duke R
|Rs. 14.5 LakhsOnwards
|-
|889 cc
|121 PS
|99 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|180 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|RS 660VS890 Duke R
|Ducati Panigale V2
|Rs. 19.51 LakhsOnwards
|890 cc
|119 PS
|93.3 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
|200 kg
|2090 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|RS 660VSPanigale V2
|BMW S 1000 R
|Rs. 21.27 LakhsOnwards
|-
|999 cc
|169.9 PS
|114 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Bikes, Roadster Bikes
|199 kg
|2090 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|RS 660VSS 1000 R
Aprilia RS 660 is available in the 2 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|100 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|67 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|20.4 kmpl
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|659 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|230 kmph
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