Aprilia RS 660 vs Ducati Panigale V2

In 2024 Aprilia RS 660 or Ducati Panigale V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage

RS 660
Aprilia RS 660
RS 660 STD
₹13.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Panigale V2
Ducati Panigale V2
STD
₹17.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineSuperquadro L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves, Desmodromic Engine
Displacement
659 cc955 cc
Max Power
100 PS @ 10500 rpm155 PS @ 10750 rpm
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm104 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multi-plate wet clutch with mechanical slip systemHydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch
Ignition
Electric-
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Bore
81 mm100 mm
Stroke
63.93 mm60.8 mm
Compression Ratio
13.5:112.5:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,00,00019,43,191
Ex-Showroom Price
14,00,00017,49,000
RTO
01,39,920
Insurance
041,154
Accessories Charges
013,117
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,09141,766

