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RS 660PriceMileageSpecifications
Aprilia RS 660 Front Left View
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Aprilia RS 660 Front Right View
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Aprilia RS 660 Front View
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Aprilia RS 660 Left View
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Aprilia RS 660 Rear Right View
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Aprilia RS 660 RS 660 STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
19.62 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Aprilia RS 660 Key Specs
Engine659 cc
View all RS 660 specs and features

RS 660 RS 660 STD

RS 660 RS 660 STD Prices

The RS 660 RS 660 STD, is listed at ₹19.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

RS 660 RS 660 STD Mileage

All variants of the RS 660 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

RS 660 RS 660 STD Colours

The RS 660 RS 660 STD is available in 2 colour options: Blue Marlin, Venom Yellow.

RS 660 RS 660 STD Engine and Transmission

The RS 660 RS 660 STD is powered by a 659 cc engine.

RS 660 RS 660 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the RS 660's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Aprilia Tuono 660 priced ₹17.44 Lakhs or the Ducati Monster priced between ₹13.99 Lakhs - 14.45 Lakhs.

RS 660 RS 660 STD Specs & Features

The RS 660 RS 660 STD has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Pass Switch and USB Charging Port.

Aprilia RS 660 RS 660 STD Price

RS 660 RS 660 STD

₹19.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
17,74,000
RTO
1,41,920
Insurance
45,679
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,61,599
EMI@42,162/mo
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Aprilia RS 660 RS 660 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15 L
Length
1995 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm
Height
1150 mm
Kerb Weight
183 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm
Width
745 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.5 x 17, Rear :-5.5 x 17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
230 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
100 PS @ 10500 rpm
Stroke
63.93 mm
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
659 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Multi-plate wet clutch with mechanical slip system
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
81 mm
Emission Type
bs6

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Aluminium asymmetric swingarm. Adjustable monoshock in spring reload, rebound braking. 130-mm wheel travel.
Front Suspension
Kayaba 41-mm stanchion fork, aluminium radial calliper mounting bracket. Adjustable spring preload and rebound damping. 120 mm wheel travel.

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Commute, Dynamic, Individual, Challenge and Time Attack
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Wheelie control, Engine braking, Engine maps
Pass Switch
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
4.3 inch TFT

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V 8.6 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Aprilia RS 660 RS 660 STD EMI
EMI37,946 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
17,65,439
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
17,65,439
Interest Amount
5,11,331
Payable Amount
22,76,770

Aprilia RS 660 Alternatives

Aprilia Tuono 660

Aprilia Tuono 660

17.44 Lakhs
RS 660vsTuono 660
Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
RS 660vsMonster
KTM 890 Duke R

KTM 890 Duke R

14.5 Lakhs
RS 660vs890 Duke R
Ducati Panigale V2

Ducati Panigale V2

19.51 - 21.53 Lakhs
RS 660vsPanigale V2
BMW S 1000 R

BMW S 1000 R

21.27 Lakhs
RS 660vsS 1000 R

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