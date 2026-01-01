|Engine
|659 cc
The RS 660 RS 660 STD, is listed at ₹19.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the RS 660 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The RS 660 RS 660 STD is available in 2 colour options: Blue Marlin, Venom Yellow.
The RS 660 RS 660 STD is powered by a 659 cc engine.
In the RS 660's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Aprilia Tuono 660 priced ₹17.44 Lakhs or the Ducati Monster priced between ₹13.99 Lakhs - 14.45 Lakhs.
The RS 660 RS 660 STD has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Pass Switch and USB Charging Port.