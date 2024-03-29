Saved Articles

BMW F 900 R Pro Racing Red

12.18 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW F 900 R Key Specs
Engine895 cc
Power104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Speed200 kmph
F 900 R Pro Racing Red Latest Updates

F 900 R falls under Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of F 900 R Pro Racing Red (top model) in Delhi is Rs.

  • Fuel Capacity: 13 L
  • Length: 2140 mm
  • Max Power: 104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm
  • Engine Type: water-cooled 4-stroke in-line two-cylinder engine, four valves per cylinder, two overhead camshafts, dry sump lubrication
    BMW F 900 R Pro Racing Red Price

    Pro Racing Red
    ₹12.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    895 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    10,95,000
    RTO
    87,600
    Insurance
    35,022
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    12,17,622
    EMI@26,171/mo
    BMW F 900 R Pro Racing Red Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    13 L
    Length
    2140 mm
    Wheelbase
    1518 mm
    Height
    1130 mm
    Kerb Weight
    211 kg
    Saddle Height
    815 mm
    Width
    815 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70-ZR-17, Rear :-180/55-ZR-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    265 mm
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Wheels Type
    Cast Aluminium
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Speed
    200 kmph
    Max Power
    104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm
    Stroke
    77 mm
    Max Torque
    92 Nm @ 6500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    895 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    water-cooled 4-stroke in-line two-cylinder engine, four valves per cylinder, two overhead camshafts, dry sump lubrication
    Clutch
    multiple-disc wet clutch (anti hopping), mechanically operated
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    2
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Electronic Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Bore
    86 mm
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Dynamic brake light, Electronic immobiliser, Automatic Stability Control,
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Lead Acid
    BMW F 900 R Pro Racing Red EMI
    EMI23,554 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    10,95,859
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    10,95,859
    Interest Amount
    3,17,398
    Payable Amount
    14,13,257

    BMW F 900 R other Variants

    STD
    ₹12.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    895 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    10,80,000
    RTO
    86,400
    Insurance
    30,655
    Accessories Charges
    10,800
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    12,07,855
    EMI@25,962/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

