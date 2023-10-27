Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BMW F 900 R on road price in Lucknow starts from Rs. 12.28 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
BMW F 900 R on road price in Lucknow starts from Rs. 12.28 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
BMW F 900 R dealers and showrooms in Lucknow for best offers.
BMW F 900 R on road price breakup in Lucknow includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BMW F 900 R is mainly compared to Suzuki V-Strom 650XT which starts at Rs. 8.83 Lakhs in Lucknow, Triumph Bonneville T100 which starts at Rs. 8.87 Lakhs in Lucknow and Triumph Bonneville T120 starting at Rs. 9.29 Lakhs in Lucknow.
Variants On-Road Price BMW F 900 R STD ₹ 12.28 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price