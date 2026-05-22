In 2026 BMW F 900 R or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 900 R Price starts at Rs. 10.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 900 R engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 900 R in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. The F 900 R mileage is around 23.8 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl.
F 900 R vs Street Triple Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F 900 r
|Street triple
|Brand
|BMW
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 10.8 Lakhs
|₹ 10.86 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.8 kmpl
|19.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|895 cc
|765 cc
|Power
|104.6 PS PS
|120-130 PS PS