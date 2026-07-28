|Engine
|948 cc
The Z900 STD, is listed at ₹11.14 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Z900 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Z900 STD is available in 4 colour options: Candy Lime Green And Metallic Carbon Gray, Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray And Metallic Flat Spark Black, Pearl Blizzard White And Plasma Lime Green, Ebony And Mettalic Carbon Gray.
The Z900 STD is powered by a 948 cc engine.
In the Z900's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Triumph Bonneville T100 priced between ₹9.69 Lakhs - 10.29 Lakhs or the Triumph Bonneville T120 priced between ₹11.85 Lakhs - 12.65 Lakhs.
The Z900 STD has Low Battery Indicator, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Low Fuel Indicator, Engine Temperature Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Service Due Indicator and Bluetooth Connectivity.