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Z900PriceMileageSpecifications
Kawasaki Z900 Front Right View
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Kawasaki Z900 Left View
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Kawasaki Z900 Right View
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Kawasaki Z900 Top View
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Kawasaki Z900 Seat View
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Kawasaki Z900 Silencer View
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Kawasaki Z900 STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
11.14 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Kawasaki Z900 Key Specs
Engine948 cc
View all Z900 specs and features

Z900 STD

Z900 STD Prices

The Z900 STD, is listed at ₹11.14 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Z900 STD Mileage

All variants of the Z900 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Z900 STD Colours

The Z900 STD is available in 4 colour options: Candy Lime Green And Metallic Carbon Gray, Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray And Metallic Flat Spark Black, Pearl Blizzard White And Plasma Lime Green, Ebony And Mettalic Carbon Gray.

Z900 STD Engine and Transmission

The Z900 STD is powered by a 948 cc engine.

Z900 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Z900's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Triumph Bonneville T100 priced between ₹9.69 Lakhs - 10.29 Lakhs or the Triumph Bonneville T120 priced between ₹11.85 Lakhs - 12.65 Lakhs.

Z900 STD Specs & Features

The Z900 STD has Low Battery Indicator, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Low Fuel Indicator, Engine Temperature Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Service Due Indicator and Bluetooth Connectivity.

Kawasaki Z900 STD Price

Z900 STD

₹11.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,000
RTO
80,990
Insurance
33,516
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,13,506
EMI@23,934/mo
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Kawasaki Z900 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
17 L
Fuel Tank Reserve Capacity
2.6 L
Length
2065 mm
Ground Clearance
145 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm
Kerb Weight
212 kg
Height
1075 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm
Width
830 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Caliper
4 Piston
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Tyre Pressure
36 psi
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Caliper
1 Piston
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Tyre Pressure
42 psi
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
195 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
125 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
56 mm
Max Torque
98.6 Nm @ 7700 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Spark Plugs
1 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
948 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4 Stroke Inline Four, 16 valves, DOHC
Clutch
Wet Multi Disc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 5 Up
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
73.4 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
41 mm Inverted Fork With Rebound Damping And Spring Preload Adjustability, Wheel Travel - 120 mm
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back Link, Gas Charged Shock, Rebound Damping, And Spring Preload Adjustability, Wheel Travel - 140 mm

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Vehicle Warranty
2 Years or 30,000 Km

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Sports
Speedometer
Digital
Average Fuel Economy Indicator
Yes
Engine Temperature Indicator
Yes
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Kill Switch
Yes
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Distance To Empty
Yes
Seat Type
Split
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
Kawasaki Z900 STD EMI
EMI21,540 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
10,02,155
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
10,02,155
Interest Amount
2,90,258
Payable Amount
12,92,413

Kawasaki Z900 other Variants

Z900 STD 2025

₹11.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,000
RTO
79,920
Insurance
33,516
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,12,436
EMI@23,911/mo
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Kawasaki Z900 Alternatives

Triumph Bonneville T100

Triumph Bonneville T100

9.69 - 10.29 Lakhs
Z900vsBonneville T100
Triumph Bonneville T120

Triumph Bonneville T120

11.85 - 12.65 Lakhs
Z900vsBonneville T120
Triumph Trident 660

Triumph Trident 660

8.99 Lakhs
Z900vsTrident 660
Honda CB750 Hornet

Honda CB750 Hornet

9.22 - 10.49 Lakhs
Z900vsCB750 Hornet
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR

9.42 Lakhs
Z900vsNinja ZX-4RR

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