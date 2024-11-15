Saved Articles

Kawasaki Z900 STD

6/21
9.36 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Kawasaki Z900 Key Specs
Engine948 cc
View all Z900 specs and features

Z900 STD Latest Updates

Z900 falls under Sports Naked Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Z900 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 9.36 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is

  • Fuel Capacity: 17 L
  • Length: 2070 mm
  • Max Power: 125 PS @ 9500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four
    • ...Read More

    Kawasaki Z900 STD Price

    STD
    ₹9.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    948 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,42,000
    RTO
    67,360
    Insurance
    26,920
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,36,280
    EMI@20,124/mo
    Kawasaki Z900 STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    17 L
    Ground Clearance
    145 mm
    Length
    2070 mm
    Wheelbase
    1455 mm
    Kerb Weight
    212 kg
    Height
    1080 mm
    Saddle Height
    820 mm
    Width
    825 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70-17,Rear :-180/55-17
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    250 mm
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    125 PS @ 9500 rpm
    Stroke
    56 mm
    Max Torque
    98.6 Nm @ 7700 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Ignition
    Digital
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    11.8:1
    Displacement
    948 cc
    Clutch
    Wet multi-disc, manual
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Engine Type
    Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    73.4 mm
    No of Cylinders
    4
    Chassis
    Trellis, high-tensile steel
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Rear Suspension
    Horizontal Back-link with rebound damping and spring preload adjustability/140 mm
    Front Suspension
    ø41 mm inverted fork with rebound damping and spring preload adjustability/120 mm
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Riding Modes
    Rain,Road,Sports
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Mobile Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Odometer
    Digital
    Internet Connectivity
    Yes
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Console
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Rideology The App
    Traction Control
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Power Modes
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Projector Headlights
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Low Oil Indicator
    Yes
    Kawasaki Z900 STD EMI
    EMI18,112 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    8,42,651
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    8,42,651
    Interest Amount
    2,44,060
    Payable Amount
    10,86,711

    Kawasaki Z900 Alternatives

    Honda CB500X

    Honda CB500X STD

    6.87 Lakhs Onwards
    Check latest Offers
    Z900 vs CB500X
    Kawasaki Versys 650

    Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS BS6

    6.79 - 7.15 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Z900 vs Versys 650

