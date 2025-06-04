hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesZ900 vs Street Triple

Kawasaki Z900 vs Triumph Street Triple

In 2026 Kawasaki Z900 or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z900 Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Z900 engine makes power and torque 125 PS PS & 98.6 Nm. On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z900 in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. The Z900 mileage is around 20.83 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl.
Z900 vs Street Triple Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Z900 Street triple
BrandKawasakiTriumph
Price₹ 9.99 Lakhs₹ 10.86 Lakhs
Mileage20.83 kmpl19.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity948 cc765 cc
Power125 PS PS120-130 PS PS

Filters
Z900
Kawasaki Z900
STD 2025
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Street Triple
Triumph Street Triple
R Silver Ice
₹10.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Kawasaki Z900 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L15 L
Ground Clearance
145 mm-
Length
2065 mm2055 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm1402 mm
Kerb Weight
213 kg189 kg
Height
1075 mm1047 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm826 mm
Width
830 mm792 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/55-17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm220 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
195 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
124 PS @ 9500 rpm120 PS @ 11500 rpm
Stroke
56 mm53.4 mm
Max Torque
98.6 Nm @ 7700 rpm80 Nm @ 9500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
948 cc765 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4 Stroke Inline FourLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder
Clutch
Wet Multi Disc, ManualWet, multi-plate, slip
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
43
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
73.4 mm78 mm
Front Suspension
41 mm Inverted Fork With Rebound Damping And Spring Preload Adjustability, 120 mmShowa 41 mm upside down Separate Function Forks - Big Piston (SFF-BP), adjustable compression and rebound damping, and preload adjustment. 115mm wheel travel
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,SportsRain,Road,Sports
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT DisplayTFT
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,12,43612,08,090
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,00010,86,300
RTO
79,92086,904
Insurance
33,51634,886
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
23,91025,966

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, June 3: Tata Harrier EV launched, Hyundai discounts, Delhi's new anti-pollution plan, Kawasaki Z900 launched
4 Jun 2025
The Triumph Street Triple 765 RX has been launched in India as a limited-run track-focused variant of the standard RS
Limited-run Triumph Street Triple 765 RX launched in India, prices start at 13.91 lakh
22 May 2026
The Kawasaki Z900 comes with an upgraded ECU when compared to the previous model.
Kawasaki Z900 Gets Complimentary Helmet Offer Till May 31
6 May 2026
Triumph’s new Street Triple RX and Moto2 edition bring race-focused, exclusive styling to the 765 platform.
2026 Triumph Street Triple 765 RX and Moto2 editions unveiled
20 Nov 2025
Triumph Street Triple RX uses the same engine as the Street Triple RS.
Triumph Street Triple RX pre-bookings open
17 Feb 2026
The new Kawasaki Z900 RS range gets three variants.
Kawasaki Z900 RS revealed globally. Take a look…
31 Oct 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

2022 Triumph Street Triple 765 is the most powerful motorcycle in its family.
Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features
11 Nov 2022
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
<p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
Kawasaki Z250 comprehensive review
5 Jan 2015
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
26 Apr 2013
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers