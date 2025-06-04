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Honda CB650R vs Kawasaki Z900

In 2026 Honda CB650R or Kawasaki Z900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB650R Price starts at Rs. 10.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z900 Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, Z900 engine makes power & torque 125 PS PS & 98.6 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB650R in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the Z900 in 2 colours. The CB650R mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Z900 mileage is around 20.83 kmpl.
CB650R vs Z900 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb650r Z900
BrandHondaKawasaki
Price₹ 10.3 Lakhs₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Mileage20.4 kmpl20.83 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc948 cc
Power95.17 PS PS125 PS PS

Filters
CB650R
Honda CB650R
STD
₹10.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Z900
Kawasaki Z900
STD 2025
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CB650R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.4 L17 L
Ground Clearance
150 mm145 mm
Length
2120 mm2065 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm1450 mm
Kerb Weight
205 kg213 kg
Height
1075 mm1075 mm
Saddle Height
810 mm830 mm
Width
780 mm830 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front:120/70 - 17, Rear:180/55 - 17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
225 kmph195 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm124 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
46 mm56 mm
Max Torque
63 Nm @ 9500 rpm98.6 Nm @ 7700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
649 cc948 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Inline 4 Cylinder EngineLiquid Cooled, 4 Stroke Inline Four
Clutch
Assist and SlipperWet Multi Disc, Manual
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Monoshock damper with 10 stage adjustable preload-
Front Suspension
Showa SFF USD fork41 mm Inverted Fork With Rebound Damping And Spring Preload Adjustability, 120 mm
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT, Colour Display5 Inch TFT Display
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,46,69711,12,436
Ex-Showroom Price
10,30,2699,99,000
RTO
82,42179,920
Insurance
34,00733,516
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,64623,910

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, June 3: Tata Harrier EV launched, Hyundai discounts, Delhi's new anti-pollution plan, Kawasaki Z900 launched
4 Jun 2025
Honda has launched new colours for the CBR650R and CB650R middleweight duo in the global lineup
Honda CBR650R and CB650R updated for 2026 with new colour options: Is India calling?
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The 2025 Honda CB650R and CBR650R and comes with the new E-Clutch technology for more seamless shifts
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