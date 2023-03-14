Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesCB650R vs Z900

Honda CB650R vs Kawasaki Z900

In 2023 Honda CB650R or Kawasaki Z900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

Filters
CB650R
Honda CB650R
STD
₹7.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Z900
Kawasaki Z900
STD
₹7.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
87.01 PS @ 12000 rpm125 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
46 mm56 mm
Max Torque
57.5 Nm @ 8500 rpm98.6 Nm @ 7700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Full TransistorizedDigital
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.6:111.8:1
Displacement
648.72 cc948 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet multi-disc, manual
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC inline-4 cylinderLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
67 mm73.4 mm
No of Cylinders
44
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,34,0009,36,280
Ex-Showroom Price
8,67,0008,42,000
RTO
8,67,00067,360
Insurance
026,920
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
37,27020,124

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Kawasaki is offering Z900RS in two colour schemes.
    2023 Kawasaki Z900RS launched in India: Check details
    14 Mar 2023
    Kawasaki Z900RS is more powerful than the Z650RS that is currently on sale in the Indian market.&nbsp;
    2023 Kawasaki Z900RS breaks cover globally
    25 Aug 2022
    There are no changes to the engine of Z900. So, it produces 123 bhp and 98 Nm.&nbsp;
    2023 Kawasaki Z900 launched at 8.93 lakh
    14 Sept 2022
    Kawasaki might bring the Z900 RS Cafe to India in limited numbers.&nbsp;
    2023 Kawasaki Z900 RS Café unveiled globally
    25 Aug 2022
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
    Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
    6 Jun 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
    View all
     