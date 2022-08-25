2023 Kawasaki Z900 RS Café unveiled globally

The 2023 Z900 RS Cafe is a cafe race motorcycle. The manufacturer has not made any changes to the engine or any other hardware.

In the past few weeks, Kawasaki has updated a lot of their models and now they have launched the 2023 Z900 RS Cafe globally. The Z900 RS Cafe is the cafe racer version of the Z900 RS. For 2023, Kawasaki has made changes to the Metallic Diablo Black paint scheme. There are only cosmetic changes, mechanically, the manufacturer has not made any changes. As of now, it is not confirmed when Kawasaki will bring the new motorcycle to India. It could happen later this year

The difference between Z900 RS and Z900 RS Cafe is cosmetic only. Kawasaki has made modifications so that the motorcycle looks like a cafe racer. These modifications include a front cowl, cafe racer styling, seat and a lower handlebar.

2023 Kawasaki Z900 RS Cafe now comes with two golden pinstripes on the tear-drop fuel tank, bubble fairing and the bodywork behind the seat. Additionally, the Kawasaki logo and blacked-out rims also get gold pin-striping.

As mentioned above, there are no mechanical changes. So, the Z900 RS Cafe continues to come with a 948 cc, in-line four that is liquid-cooled. It produces 109 bhp of max power at 8,500 rpm and 98.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox that gets slip and assist clutch.

The Trellis frame is made up of high-strength steel and is suspended by up-side down adjustable forks in the front and mono-shock at the rear. The alloy wheels measure 17-inches and they are wrapped in 120/70 rubber in the front and 180/55 rubber at the rear.

Braking duties are done by dual 300 mm discs in the front that is grabbed by four-piston calipers. At the rear, there is a 250 mm disc that gets a single-piston caliper. There is a dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer as standard.

