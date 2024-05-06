Have plans to refurbish the Dominar brand: Rakesh Sharma, Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto is all set to bring major updates to the Dominar brand with a refurbish planned soon. Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director - Bajaj Auto, revealed on the sidelines of the launch of the new Pulsar NS400Z that the two-wheeler giant had big plans for the sports cruiser. First launched in 2017, the Dominar could not garner the same love as the Pulsar does in India. However, the updates should make the model more relevant in its class.

The Bajaj Dominar is offered in the 400 and 250-capacity options. In fact, the 373 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor from the Dominar 400 now does duty on the newly launched Pulsar NS400Z with a revised engine map. The power figures remain the same at 39 bhp and 35 Nm of peak torque with a six speed gearbox in place.

Bajaj will be looking to revise the Dominar range with new features, cosmetic updates and more. While a timeline wasn’t revealed, the updates could come up as early as the upcoming festive season. Expect to see features like ride-by-wire with multiple riding modes, traction control, a new digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, and more. Most of these features were announced on the new Pulsar NS400Z and it would only make sense to extend the same on the most expensive Bajaj motorcycle. New colours and graphics are a given.

Bajaj Auto could make some mechanical changes too like reducing the overall weight on the Dominar range, which has been a pain point, as well as improving the overall refinement levels. A larger fuel tank would serve better for a better touring range, while the seat could be revamped for better comfort over long distances. We also expect Bajaj to revise its marketing approach for the Dominar which has been largely a miss from the start for the tourer.

Furthermore, Sharma noted that the Dominar continues to have stronger demand outside of India, making it a popular export model for the brand. Considering the recent revision across the Pulsar range, it’s only time that Bajaj brings some big updates to the Dominar series. Bajaj exports the Dominar to multiple markets including Latin America, East Europe, ASEAN and more.

The Bajaj Dominar 400 rivals the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Jawa 350, Harley-Davidson X440 and more in the segment, and is priced at ₹2.31 lakh. The more accessible Bajaj Dominar 250 takes on the Suzuki Gixxer 250, TVS Ronin 225, Yamaha FZ25, and the likes, and is priced at ₹1.85 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

