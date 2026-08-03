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BAJAJ Dominar 250

₹1.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
3.8
2
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Bajaj Dominar 250: Overview

The Bajaj Dominar 250 is the smaller-capacity offering in Bajaj Auto's Dominar lineup. It borrows its design from the larger Dominar 400, offering the same muscular styling at a more accessible price point. The Dominar 250 is targeted at younger riders and budget-conscious buyers seeking a capable touring motorcycle with street-friendly performance and touring-friendly ergonomics.

Bajaj Dominar 250: Price

The Bajaj Dominar 250 is priced at 1,91,654 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is available in a single variant.

Bajaj Dominar 250: Variants and Colours

The Dominar 250 is offered in a single variant and three colour options: Canyon Red, Sparkling Black, and Citrus Rush. All colours are finished in a dual-tone scheme and are paired with contrasting graphics on the body panels to enhance the visual appeal.

Bajaj Dominar 250: Mileage

The ARAI-claimed mileage figure is 35.03 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Bajaj Dominar 250: Specs & Features

The Bajaj Dominar 250 is equipped with features such as full-LED lighting, a twin-barrel exhaust, split-style seats, and a digital LCD instrument cluster. The bike features a dual-display setup, where the main screen shows essential ride information, and the secondary display on the fuel tank shows additional details such as trip meters and warning indicators.

Powering the Dominar 250 is a 248.8 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that produces 26.6 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 23.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and comes with a slipper clutch for smoother downshifts.

The bike is underpinned by a perimeter frame and rides on 37 mm USD forks up front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc, assisted by dual-channel ABS. It runs on 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres.

Bajaj Dominar 250: Offers & Deals

As of June 2025, there are no official offers on the Bajaj Dominar 250. Interested buyers are advised to check with their nearest Bajaj dealership for potential dealer-level discounts or promotional schemes.

Bajaj Dominar 250: Rivals

The Bajaj Dominar 250 competes with other entry-level quarter-litre motorcycles in India, such as the Yamaha FZ25 and Suzuki Gixxer 250.

Bajaj Dominar 250 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    248.77 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    35.03 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    27 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    132 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    23.5 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    180 kg
View All Dominar 250 SpecsView specs icon

Bajaj Dominar 250 Variants

Bajaj Dominar 250 price starts at ₹ 1.77 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Dominar 250 STD 2025
₹1.77 Lakhs*
248.8 cc
132 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Bajaj Dominar 250 Latest Updates

Calendar icon3 Aug 2026
In 2025, over-speeding caused numerous road accidents in India, with Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh most affected.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Jun 2026
The story compares various popular maxi-scooters, highlighting performance, features, and specifications of models from Yamaha, Suzuki, Hero, Keeway, and BMW.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 May 2026
Bajaj Auto's sales surged 40.4% in April 2026, driven by strong exports and a price cut on the Pulsar NS400Z.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 May 2026
The review highlights luxury SUVs' features, comparing models from Mercedes, Tesla, Volvo, Lexus, and BMW for comfort, tech, and performance.Read Full Story
Calendar icon14 Mar 2026
SUVs dominate India's automotive market, with sales reaching 2.36 lakh units in February 2026, reflecting a strong growth trend.Read Full Story

Bajaj Dominar 250 Visual Comparison

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Bajaj Dominar 250 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Bajaj Dominar 250
Bajaj Dominar 250 image
Rs. 1.77 LakhsOnwards
3.82
248.8 cc27 PS23.5 NmSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes180 kg2156 mmDiscDiscAlloy
Honda Hornet 2.0Honda Hornet 2.0 imageRs. 1.45 LakhsOnwards
4.523
184.4 cc17.26 PS15.9 NmSports Bikes142 kg2034 mm-DiscAlloyDominar 250VSHornet 2.0
Honda NX200Honda NX200 imageRs. 1.56 LakhsOnwards
4.821
184.4 cc16.99 PS15.7 NmSports Bikes--DiscDiscAlloyDominar 250VSNX200
Hero Karizma XMRHero Karizma XMR imageRs. 1.84 LakhsOnwards
4.4105
210 cc-20.4 NmSports Bikes163.5 kg2068 mmDiscDiscAlloyDominar 250VSKarizma XMR
Okaya EV Ferrato DisruptorOkaya EV Ferrato Disruptor imageRs. 1.55 LakhsOnwards
4.5102
-6.37 kW-Sports Bikes--DiscDiscAlloyDominar 250VSFerrato Disruptor
Bajaj Pulsar N250Bajaj Pulsar N250 imageRs. 1.53 LakhsOnwards
4.4115
249 cc24.5 PS21.5 NmSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes164 kg-DiscDisc-Dominar 250VSPulsar N250

Bajaj Dominar 250 Images

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Bajaj Dominar 250 Colours

Bajaj Dominar 250 is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Citrus Rush
Racing Red
Sparling Black
Citrus rush

Bajaj Dominar 250 Alternatives

Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs
View upcoming Bikes
Honda Hornet 2.0

Honda Hornet 2.0

1.45 Lakhs
Dominar 250vsHornet 2.0
Honda NX200

Honda NX200

1.56 Lakhs
Dominar 250vsNX200
Hero Karizma XMR

Hero Karizma XMR

1.84 - 1.86 Lakhs
Dominar 250vsKarizma XMR
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

1.55 Lakhs
Dominar 250vsFerrato Disruptor
Bajaj Pulsar N250

Bajaj Pulsar N250

1.53 Lakhs
Dominar 250vsPulsar N250

Bajaj Dominar 250 User Reviews & Ratings

3.5Engine & Performance
3.5Features
4Safety
4Design
4Value For Money
4Comfort
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Bajaj Dominar 250 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

Users praise this bike for its impressive design, smooth ride, and overall value for money, highlighting its quality compared to competitors.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconGreat value for money
  • check circle iconImpressive design
  • check circle iconSmooth ride experience
  • check circle iconStylish appearance
  • check circle iconHigh quality compared to other bikes

User Reviews

Perfect bike for this price value
This bike looks awesome and comes with good features. The ride is very smooth, stylish, and I am completely satisfied with it.
By: Prem munda (Aug 20, 2025)
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Perfect for his Stability
It's a very good bike and offers great value for money. The design and overall look are impressive, and the quality stands out compared to other bikes
By: Jit Mandal (Apr 19, 2025)
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Bajaj Dominar 250 Related News

Power on both Dominars comes from the OBD-2B compliant engines. The Dominar 400 uses a 373 cc mill, while the Dominar 250 is equipped with a 249 cc motor
Auto recap, July 4: 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 and Dominar 250 launched, Tata Harrier EV production commences and more
5 Jul 2025
The 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 and Dominar 250 get feature enhancements, while the design remains unchanged
2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 & Dominar 250 launched with upgrades, priced from at 1.92 lakh
4 Jul 2025
The Modenas Dominar 400 sold in Malaysia gets a host of accessories as standard which make the model more touring friendly
Made in India Bajaj Dominar 400 & Dominar 250 launched in Malaysia under a new brand name
10 May 2023
2022 Dominar 250 has started arriving at the dealerships ahead of official launch.&nbsp;
2022 Bajaj Dominar 250 to soon launch with new black alloy wheels
17 Mar 2022
Bajaj Pulsar N250 comes as a naked streetfighter and touted as the biggest Pulsar ever launched.
Pulsar N250 vs Dominar 250: When Bajaj naked streetfighters take on the streets
8 Nov 2021
View all
 Bajaj Dominar 250 Related News

Bajaj Dominar 250 Specifications and Features

Max Power27 PS
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Max Torque23.5 Nm
Mileage35.03 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityNo
HeadlightLED
Engine248.77 cc
Max Speed132 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Dominar 250 specs and features

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