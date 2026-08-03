Bajaj Dominar 250: Overview

The Bajaj Dominar 250 is the smaller-capacity offering in Bajaj Auto's Dominar lineup. It borrows its design from the larger Dominar 400, offering the same muscular styling at a more accessible price point. The Dominar 250 is targeted at younger riders and budget-conscious buyers seeking a capable touring motorcycle with street-friendly performance and touring-friendly ergonomics.

Bajaj Dominar 250: Price

The Bajaj Dominar 250 is priced at ₹1,91,654 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is available in a single variant.

Bajaj Dominar 250: Variants and Colours

The Dominar 250 is offered in a single variant and three colour options: Canyon Red, Sparkling Black, and Citrus Rush. All colours are finished in a dual-tone scheme and are paired with contrasting graphics on the body panels to enhance the visual appeal.

Bajaj Dominar 250: Mileage

The ARAI-claimed mileage figure is 35.03 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Bajaj Dominar 250: Specs & Features

The Bajaj Dominar 250 is equipped with features such as full-LED lighting, a twin-barrel exhaust, split-style seats, and a digital LCD instrument cluster. The bike features a dual-display setup, where the main screen shows essential ride information, and the secondary display on the fuel tank shows additional details such as trip meters and warning indicators.

Powering the Dominar 250 is a 248.8 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that produces 26.6 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 23.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and comes with a slipper clutch for smoother downshifts.

The bike is underpinned by a perimeter frame and rides on 37 mm USD forks up front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc, assisted by dual-channel ABS. It runs on 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres.

Bajaj Dominar 250: Offers & Deals

As of June 2025, there are no official offers on the Bajaj Dominar 250. Interested buyers are advised to check with their nearest Bajaj dealership for potential dealer-level discounts or promotional schemes.

Bajaj Dominar 250: Rivals

The Bajaj Dominar 250 competes with other entry-level quarter-litre motorcycles in India, such as the Yamaha FZ25 and Suzuki Gixxer 250.