Bajaj Dominar 250 Key Specs
- Engine248.77 cc
- Mileage35.03 kmpl
- Power27 ps
- Speed132 kmph
- Max Torque23.5 Nm
- Kerb Weight180 kg
The Bajaj Dominar 250 is the smaller-capacity offering in Bajaj Auto's Dominar lineup. It borrows its design from the larger Dominar 400, offering the same muscular styling at a more accessible price point. The Dominar 250 is targeted at younger riders and budget-conscious buyers seeking a capable touring motorcycle with street-friendly performance and touring-friendly ergonomics.
The Bajaj Dominar 250 is priced at ₹1,91,654 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is available in a single variant.
The Dominar 250 is offered in a single variant and three colour options: Canyon Red, Sparkling Black, and Citrus Rush. All colours are finished in a dual-tone scheme and are paired with contrasting graphics on the body panels to enhance the visual appeal.
The ARAI-claimed mileage figure is 35.03 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.
The Bajaj Dominar 250 is equipped with features such as full-LED lighting, a twin-barrel exhaust, split-style seats, and a digital LCD instrument cluster. The bike features a dual-display setup, where the main screen shows essential ride information, and the secondary display on the fuel tank shows additional details such as trip meters and warning indicators.
Powering the Dominar 250 is a 248.8 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that produces 26.6 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 23.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and comes with a slipper clutch for smoother downshifts.
The bike is underpinned by a perimeter frame and rides on 37 mm USD forks up front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc, assisted by dual-channel ABS. It runs on 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres.
As of June 2025, there are no official offers on the Bajaj Dominar 250. Interested buyers are advised to check with their nearest Bajaj dealership for potential dealer-level discounts or promotional schemes.
The Bajaj Dominar 250 competes with other entry-level quarter-litre motorcycles in India, such as the Yamaha FZ25 and Suzuki Gixxer 250.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Bajaj Dominar 250
|Rs. 1.77 LakhsOnwards
|248.8 cc
|27 PS
|23.5 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|180 kg
|2156 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Honda Hornet 2.0
|Rs. 1.45 LakhsOnwards
|184.4 cc
|17.26 PS
|15.9 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|142 kg
|2034 mm
|-
|Disc
|Alloy
|Dominar 250VSHornet 2.0
|Honda NX200
|Rs. 1.56 LakhsOnwards
|184.4 cc
|16.99 PS
|15.7 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|-
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Dominar 250VSNX200
|Hero Karizma XMR
|Rs. 1.84 LakhsOnwards
|210 cc
|-
|20.4 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|163.5 kg
|2068 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Dominar 250VSKarizma XMR
|Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
|Rs. 1.55 LakhsOnwards
|-
|6.37 kW
|-
|Sports Bikes
|-
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Dominar 250VSFerrato Disruptor
|Bajaj Pulsar N250
|Rs. 1.53 LakhsOnwards
|249 cc
|24.5 PS
|21.5 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|164 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|-
|Dominar 250VSPulsar N250
Bajaj Dominar 250 is available in the 3 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise this bike for its impressive design, smooth ride, and overall value for money, highlighting its quality compared to competitors.
|Max Power
|27 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|23.5 Nm
|Mileage
|35.03 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|No
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|248.77 cc
|Max Speed
|132 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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