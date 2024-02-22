HT Auto
2024 Kawasaki Z900 Launched At 9.29 Lakh. Check What's New

2024 Kawasaki Z900 launched at 9.29 lakh. Check what's new

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 22 Feb 2024, 12:48 PM
  • For 2024, Kawasaki has not made any changes to the Z900.
2024 Kawasaki Z900
Kawasaki India has launched the 2024 Z900 in the Indian market. It is now priced at 9.29 lakh ex-showroom, which is a premium of 9,000 over the 2023 model. It will be sold in two colour schemes - Metallic Spark Blue and Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey. Kawasaki has not made any changes to the motorcycle cosmetically or mechanically.

Powering the 2024 Z900 is the same 948 cc, liquid-cooled, four-cylinder engine that has an inline configuration. It puts out 123.6 bhp of max power at 9,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 98.6 Nm at 7,700 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

Kawasaki Z900 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Z900
948.0 cc 195 kmph 17 kmpl
₹ 9.20 Lakhs
Compare
Kawasaki Z900 Rs (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Z900 RS
948.0 cc 220 kmph 15 kmpl
₹ 16.47 Lakhs
Compare
Kawasaki Ninja Zx4r (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R
399 cc 200 Kmph 24.18 kmpl
₹ 8.49 Lakhs
Compare
Honda Cbr650r (HT Auto photo)
Honda CBR650R
648.0 230 Kmph 23.0 kmpl
₹ 7.70 - 8.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Yamaha R7 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha R7
689.0 cc 130 Kmph 24.0 kmpl
₹ 10 Lakhs
View Details
Honda Cb650r (HT Auto photo)
Honda CB650R
648.0 220 Kmph 20.4 kmpl
₹ 7.59 - 8.67 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

There are two power modes on offer - Full and Low. In Low power mode, the power delivery is limited to 55 per cent of full power. This helps in making the motorcycle more manageable by reducing the power and throttle response.

Kawasaki also offers traction control that cuts off power when traction loss is detected. There are four riding modes - Sport, Road, Rain and Rider. In Rider, manual settings can be applied. All of this can be done through the TFT screen that works as the dashboard. There is also connectivity on offer through the Rideology application. Kawasaki is also offering all LED lighting.

Also Read : 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS launched at 6.99 lakh, now gets traction control.

The frame on duty is a trellis unit that is made up of high-tensile steel. It is suspended by 41 mm up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. There is 120 mm of travel in the front and 140 mm at the rear. Both suspension units are adjustable for rebound damping and preload. Braking duties are being performed by twin 300 mm discs in the front and a 250 mm disc at the rear.

First Published Date: 22 Feb 2024, 12:48 PM IST
Sport Kawasaki Kawasaki Kawasaki India Z900 2024 Kawasaki Z900

