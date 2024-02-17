HT Auto
HT Auto
2024 Kawasaki Z650rs Launched At 6.99 Lakh, Now Gets Traction Control

2024 Kawasaki Z650RS launched at 6.99 lakh, now gets traction control

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 17 Feb 2024, 12:38 PM
  • The only addition to the 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS is the traction control system.
2024 Kawasaki Z650RS
2024 Kawasaki Z650RS
Kawasaki has not made any mechanical changes to the 2024 Z650RS.

Kawasaki India has launched the 2024 Z650RS in the Indian market. It is priced at 6.99 lakh ex-showroom. For 2024, the only update that Kawasaki has made is the addition of traction control. There are two traction modes through which the rider can choose from. Apart from this, there are no changes to the Z650RS. The motorcycle is offered only in Metallic Matte Carbon Gray colour in India. However, in the global market, the are other colours on offer as well.

The addition of the KTRS or Kawasaki Traction Control System should make the model safer, especially when the roads are wet or have loose gravel.

The Z650RS is known for its retro styling that comes with a modern engine. There is a circular headlamp in the front, twin analogue dials with a digital read out in the centre, a teardrop fuel tank and a slim tail section.

Powering the Z650RS is the same 649 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that is doing duty on the Ninja 650 and Versys 650. It puts out 67 bhp of max power at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit which comes with an assist and slip clutch.

Kawasaki uses a tubular diamond frame that is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. There is 125 mm of travel in the front and 130 mm of travel at the rear. Braking duties are handled by dual 272 discs in the front and a 186 mm disc at the rear.

Also Read : Kawasaki W175 gets two new colour schemes. Check them out

Before the Z650RS, Kawasaki launched the Eliminator 500 which is priced at 5.62 lakh ex-showroom. It has a low-slung cruiser silhouette that is apt for touring. It uses a 51 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine derived from the Ninja 400. The unit develops 44 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and also comes with an assist and slipped clutch.

First Published Date: 17 Feb 2024, 12:38 PM IST
TAGS: Ninja 650 dual Versys 650 Kawasaki Kawasaki India Z650RS 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

