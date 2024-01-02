Kawasaki W175 gets two new colour schemes. Check them out

Kawasaki India has launched two new colour schemes for the W175. They are called Metallic Ocean Blue and Candy Persimmon Red. They are priced at ₹1.31 lakh and ₹1.24 lakh respectively. Apart from these two colour schemes, the W175 will continue to sell in Ebony and Metallic Graphite Grey. They are priced at ₹1.22 lakh and ₹1.29 lakh respectively. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom.

Powering the Kawasaki W175 is a 177 cc, air-cooled engine that is fuel-injected. It produces 12.82 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 13.2 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.

The W175 uses a double cradle frame made up of steel. It is suspended by 30 mm telescopic forks in the front with 110 mm of travel and hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a 270 mm disc brake in the front that uses a dual-piston caliper while at the rear, there is a drum brake.

The fuel tank on the W175 measures 12 litres and a ground clearance of 165 mm which should be enough for daily city usage. The seat height measures 790 mm which should be accessible for most people and the wheelbase measures 1,320 mm. In terms of dimensions, the length stands at 2,005 mm, the width is 805 mm and the motorcycle is 1,050 mm tall.

The W175 is equipped with a halogen headlamp, circular turn indicators, 17-inch spoke wheels, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a peashooter exhaust and a single-channel anti-lock braking system.

Having said that, Kawasaki recently launched the W175 Street in the Indian market. It sits above the W175 in the manufacturer's line-up. The only difference between the W175 and W175 Street is the colour schemes, alloy wheels and tubeless tyres. The W175 Street is priced at ₹1.35 lakh ex-showroom.

