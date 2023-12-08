HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers India Bike Week 2023: Kawasaki Launches New W175 Street In India At 1.35 Lakh

India Bike Week 2023: Kawasaki launches new W175 Street in India at 1.35 lakh

Kawasaki launched the new W175 Street motorcycle in India on Friday at an introductory pricing of 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Launched at the India Bike Week 2023, the motorcycle comes incorporating a retro-classic style that grabs attention at the very first glance. Also, this comes with a compact yet powerful 177 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine that puts the model among one of the most affordable Kawasaki motorcycles in India.

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 08 Dec 2023, 16:25 PM
Kawasaki W175 Street
Kawasaki has launched W175 Street in India and deliveries of the motorcycle will begin from this month only.
Kawasaki W175 Street
The Japanese two-wheeler giant launched the Kawasaki W175 Street at the Inia Bike Week 2023 and announced that deliveries of this model will commence from December 2023 only. Kawasaki claims the motorcycle is a made-in-India and made-for-India machine.

The Kawasaki W175 Street comes with a retro-themed circular multi-reflector headlamp that gets a chrome bezel enhancing the classic charm. It comes available in Candy Emerald Green and Metallic Moondust Gray colour options.

This W175 Street motorcycle joins the existing W175 in the brand's portfolio that is available in India at a price tag of 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to the W175 Street, the standard W175 is slightly cheaper and comes available in Ebony and Candy Persimmon Red paint options. The all-new Kawasaki W175 Street follows the retro-classic styling ethos of the W175. Built on a semi-double cradle frame, the motorcycle gets a semi-digital retro-themed instrument cluster.

It runs on alloy wheels wrapped with tubeless tyres. For braking performance, the motorcycle gets a 270 mm front disc and single-channel ABS. It gets telescopic front forks and dual-shock rear suspension.

On the powertrain front, the Kawasaki W175 Street gets energy from a 177 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine paired with a five-speed transmission. The powertrain is capable of churning out 12.82 bhp peak power at 7,000 rpm and 13.3 Nm of maximum torque at 6,000 rpm.

First Published Date: 08 Dec 2023, 16:25 PM IST
