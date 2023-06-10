HT Auto
Kawasaki Eliminator: Top 5 things you should know

Kawasaki recently revived the Eliminator moniker in the Japanese market. Now, the manufacturer has launched another Eliminator in the US market. However, both these motorcycles are quite different. The Japan-spec Eliminator gets a 399 cc mill whereas the US-spec gets a larger 451 cc engine. Here are five things that one should know about the new Kawasaki Eliminator.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Jun 2023, 10:56 AM
Kawasaki has launched the Eliminator in the USA. It is different from the Eliminator that is sold in Japan. 
The main difference between the two motorcycles is the engine. In Japan, the Eliminator is sold with a 399 cc engine whereas in the USA, the engine has a capacity of 451 cc. 
The engine has received a longer 6.8 mm stroke which should improve low-end performance . It puts out 42 Nm of peak torque.
Moreover, the Eliminator also gets a bigger 5.8-litre airbox and larger 32 mm throttle bodies. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with a slip and assist clutch.
The motorcycle uses an all-new chassis that is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and dual rear shock absorbers.
Braking duties are performed by disc in the front as well as at the rear. There is ABS on offer as well. 
Kawasaki is offering two variants of the Eliminator in the USA. There is Standard and SE ABS. 
The difference between the variants is of the features and cosmetic upgrades.
The SE gets exclusive colour schemes, a different seat, headlight cowl, fork boots and a waterproof USB C outlet.
The Eliminator is designed as a low-slung cruiser with a teardrop fuel tank.
The Eliminator is being sold in two variants in the USA.
Kawasaki Eliminator: Engine

The engine on US-spec Eliminator is a 451 cc, parallel-twin unit that has been derived from Ninja 400's 399 cc mill. This has been done by increasing the stroke length by 6.8 mm. This not only helps in increasing the displacement but also improves the low-end grunt of the engine. Moreover, the Eliminator also gets a bigger 5.8-litre airbox and larger 32 mm throttle bodies. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with a slip and assist clutch.

Kawasaki Eliminator: Looks

The Eliminator looks more like a cruiser than the Vulcan does. It has a neo-retro design with a teardrop fuel tank and some muscular design elements. Depending on the variant, there is also a cowl around the headlamp. There are alloy wheels and a side-slung chunky-looking exhaust.

Kawasaki Eliminator: Variants

Kawasaki is offering the Eliminator in two variants. There is Standard and SE. The only difference between the two variants is the colour options, some cosmetic additions and feature additions. The SE comes with a dual-tone paint scheme, a slightly different seat, a headlight cowl, fork gaiters and a USB-C outlet.

Also Read : 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R launched with Euro5 compliance. India comeback likely

Kawasaki Eliminator: Features

In terms of features, the Eliminator is equipped with all-LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, USB Type C outlet and ABS.

Kawasaki Eliminator: Hardware

The Eliminator is using a new steel trellis chassis that is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and twin gas chargers at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a disc in the front as well as at the rear.

Kawasaki Eliminator: India launch

As of now, Kawasaki has not revealed whether the Eliminator will be launched in the Indian market or not. If it does launch, it will be competing against the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650.

First Published Date: 10 Jun 2023, 10:56 AM IST
