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KAWASAKI Z650RS

₹7.69 - 7.83 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kawasaki Z650RS Price:

Kawasaki Z650RS is priced between Rs. 7.69 - 7.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Kawasaki Z650RS?

The Kawasaki Z650RS is available in 2 variants - STD, STD (2026).

What are the Kawasaki Z650RS colour options?

Kawasaki Z650RS comes in one colour options: Ebony Metallic Matte Carbon Gray.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Kawasaki Z650RS?

Kawasaki Z650RS comes in petrol engine options, comes with 649 cc engine, and features a Scrambler Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Kawasaki Z650RS?

Kawasaki Z650RS rivals are Brixton Cromwell 1200 X, Brixton Cromwell 1200.

What is the mileage of Kawasaki Z650RS?

Kawasaki Z650RS comes with a mileage of 23 kmpl (Company claimed).

Kawasaki Z650RS Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    649 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    23 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    68 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    212 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    64 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    192 kg
View All Z650RS SpecsView specs icon

Kawasaki Z650RS Variants

Kawasaki Z650RS price starts at ₹ 7.69 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 7.83 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kawasaki Z650RS comes in 2 variants. Kawasaki Z650RS's top variant is STD (2026).
2 Variants Available
Z650RS STD
₹7.69 Lakhs*
649 cc
212 Kmph
Z650RS STD (2026)
₹7.83 Lakhs*
649 cc
212 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Kawasaki Z650RS Latest Updates

Calendar icon4 Aug 2026
In July 2026, India's state-run fuel retailers saw a sharp rise in petrol and diesel sales due to below-normal monsoon rainfall, boosting demand from motorists and agriculture.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Jun 2026
Hero MotoCorp launched the Splendor+ Flex Fuel and HF Deluxe Flex Fuel, enabling E85 compatibility for affordable commuter motorcycles.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 May 2026
India's auto sector sees record April sales but may face challenges due to the escalating Middle East conflict.Read Full Story
Calendar icon23 Mar 2026
Kawasaki India reduces Z650RS price by Rs 34,000 to Rs 7.49 lakh, offering easy financing options for buyers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Feb 2026
Raoul Hyman and Alister Yoong triumphed at the inaugural Goa round of the Indian Racing Festival, amid dramatic racing action.Read Full Story

Kawasaki Z650RS Visual Comparison

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Kawasaki Z650RS comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Kawasaki Z650RS
Kawasaki Z650RS image
Rs. 7.69 LakhsOnwards-649 cc68 PS64 NmScrambler Bikes192 kg2065 mmDouble DiscDiscSpoke
Brixton Cromwell 1200 XBrixton Cromwell 1200 X imageRs. 9.1 LakhsOnwards-1200 cc83 PS108 NmScrambler Bikes235 kg2180 mmDiscDiscSpokeZ650RSVSCromwell 1200 X
Brixton Cromwell 1200Brixton Cromwell 1200 imageRs. 7.84 LakhsOnwards-1200 cc83 PS108 NmScrambler Bikes235 kg2180 mmDiscDiscSpokeZ650RSVSCromwell 1200

Kawasaki Z650RS Images

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Kawasaki Z650RS Colours

Kawasaki Z650RS is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Ebony metallic matte carbon gray

Kawasaki Z650RS Alternatives

Brixton Cromwell 1200 X

Brixton Cromwell 1200 X

9.1 Lakhs
Z650RSvsCromwell 1200 X
Brixton Cromwell 1200

Brixton Cromwell 1200

7.84 Lakhs
Z650RSvsCromwell 1200

Kawasaki Z650RS Related News

The new and updated Kawasaki Z650RS comes in just one colour option, a new one called 'Ebony'.
Kawasaki Z650RS now gets traction control and other new stuff. Check out its key highlights
22 Dec 2024
Kawasaki Z650RS is now offered in a new colour scheme.
2025 Kawasaki Z650RS launched in India at 7.20 lakh
20 Dec 2024
Kawasaki has not made any mechanical changes to the 2024 Z650RS.
2024 Kawasaki Z650RS launched at 6.99 lakh, now gets traction control
17 Feb 2024
The 2024 Z650RS now comes with a three-level Kawasaki Traction Control System (KTRS)
India-bound 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS revealed globally with traction control
18 Oct 2023
The 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS is expected to get traction control, complying with market regulations in the US but the feature could be made standard for other markets too
Kawasaki Z650RS to get traction control in 2024
12 Apr 2023
View all
 Kawasaki Z650RS Related News

Kawasaki Z650RS Specifications and Features

Max Power68 PS
Body TypeScrambler Bikes
Max Torque64 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage23 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine649 cc
Max Speed212 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Z650RS specs and features

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