Kawasaki Z650RS Key Specs
- Engine649 cc
- Mileage23 kmpl
- Power68 ps
- Speed212 kmph
- Max Torque64 Nm
- Kerb Weight192 kg
Kawasaki Z650RS is priced between Rs. 7.69 - 7.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Kawasaki Z650RS is available in 2 variants - STD, STD (2026).
Kawasaki Z650RS comes in one colour options: Ebony Metallic Matte Carbon Gray.
Kawasaki Z650RS comes in petrol engine options, comes with 649 cc engine, and features a Scrambler Bikes body type.
Kawasaki Z650RS rivals are Brixton Cromwell 1200 X, Brixton Cromwell 1200.
Kawasaki Z650RS comes with a mileage of 23 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Kawasaki Z650RS
|Rs. 7.69 LakhsOnwards
|-
|649 cc
|68 PS
|64 Nm
|Scrambler Bikes
|192 kg
|2065 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Brixton Cromwell 1200 X
|Rs. 9.1 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1200 cc
|83 PS
|108 Nm
|Scrambler Bikes
|235 kg
|2180 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Z650RSVSCromwell 1200 X
|Brixton Cromwell 1200
|Rs. 7.84 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1200 cc
|83 PS
|108 Nm
|Scrambler Bikes
|235 kg
|2180 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Z650RSVSCromwell 1200
Kawasaki Z650RS is available in the 1 Colour in India.
|Max Power
|68 PS
|Body Type
|Scrambler Bikes
|Max Torque
|64 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|23 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|649 cc
|Max Speed
|212 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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