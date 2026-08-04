Kawasaki Z650RS Price:

Kawasaki Z650RS is priced between Rs. 7.69 - 7.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Kawasaki Z650RS?

The Kawasaki Z650RS is available in 2 variants - STD, STD (2026).

What are the Kawasaki Z650RS colour options?

Kawasaki Z650RS comes in one colour options: Ebony Metallic Matte Carbon Gray.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Kawasaki Z650RS?

Kawasaki Z650RS comes in petrol engine options, comes with 649 cc engine, and features a Scrambler Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Kawasaki Z650RS?

Kawasaki Z650RS rivals are Brixton Cromwell 1200 X, Brixton Cromwell 1200.

What is the mileage of Kawasaki Z650RS?

Kawasaki Z650RS comes with a mileage of 23 kmpl (Company claimed).