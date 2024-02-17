HT Auto
HomeNew BikesKawasakiZ650RSOn Road Price in Hyderabad

Kawasaki Z650RS On Road Price in Hyderabad

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Kawasaki Z650RS Front Right View
1/11
Kawasaki Z650RS Right Side View
2/11
Kawasaki Z650RS Left Side View
3/11
Kawasaki Z650RS Rear Left View
4/11
Kawasaki Z650RS Rear Right View
5/11
Kawasaki Z650RS Engine
View all Images
6/11
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
8.04 - 8.12 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Hyderabad
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Z650RS Price in Hyderabad

Kawasaki Z650RS on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 8.04 Lakhs. The on road price for Kawasaki Z650RS top variant goes up to Rs. 8.12 Lakhs in Hyderabad. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Kawasaki Z650RS STD₹ 8.04 Lakhs
Kawasaki Z650RS 50th Anniversary Edition₹ 8.12 Lakhs
...Read More

Kawasaki Z650RS Variant Wise Price List in Hyderabad

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹8.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
649 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,92,000
RTO
83,040
Insurance
28,698
On-Road Price in Hyderabad
8,03,738
EMI@17,275/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
View breakup

Kawasaki Z650RS Alternatives

Benelli Leoncino 500

Benelli Leoncino 500

5.6 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Leoncino 500 Price in Hyderabad
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO

6.89 - 7.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
SEIEMMEZZO Price in Hyderabad
UPCOMING
Honda CL500 Scrambler

Honda CL500 Scrambler

6 Lakhs Onwards
Check CL500 Scrambler details
View similar Bikes
Triumph Street Twin

Triumph Street Twin

7.45 - 8.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Street Twin Price in Hyderabad
Ducati Scrambler 800

Ducati Scrambler 800

7.89 - 9.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Scrambler 800 Price in Hyderabad

Popular Kawasaki Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Kawasaki Bikes

Kawasaki Z650RS News

Kawasaki has not made any mechanical changes to the 2024 Z650RS.
2024 Kawasaki Z650RS launched at 6.99 lakh, now gets traction control
17 Feb 2024
The 2024 Z650RS now comes with a three-level Kawasaki Traction Control System (KTRS)
India-bound 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS revealed globally with traction control
18 Oct 2023
The 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS is expected to get traction control, complying with market regulations in the US but the feature could be made standard for other markets too
Kawasaki Z650RS to get traction control in 2024
12 Apr 2023
Kawasaki Z650RS 50th Anniversary Edition would commemorate 50th anniversary of the company's legendary Z1 motorbike.
Kawasaki Z650RS 50th Anniversary Edition India launch soon
22 Jan 2022
The new Kawasaki Z650 RS features the same exterior styling as the bigger Z900 RS motorcycle.
Kawasaki India launches K-CARE package for MY22 Z650RS, Ninja 1000SX bikes
30 Nov 2021
View all
 Kawasaki Z650RS News

Kawasaki Videos

<p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
Kawasaki Z250 comprehensive review
5 Jan 2015
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
26 Apr 2013
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
15 Apr 2024
Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
10 Apr 2024
View all
 

Top Luxury Bikes

View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Aprilia Tuareg 660

Aprilia Tuareg 660

18.85 - 19.16 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.1 - 1.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

10.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Numeros Diplos pro

Numeros Diplos pro

1.38 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Numeros Diplos i-pro

Numeros Diplos i-pro

1.52 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Revolt Motors Revolt RV Cafe Racer

Revolt Motors Revolt RV Cafe Racer

1.48 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Super Soco TS Street Hunter

Super Soco TS Street Hunter

1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Emflux Motors Emflux Two

Emflux Motors Emflux Two

4 - 4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details