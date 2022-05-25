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Z650RSPriceMileageSpecifications
Kawasaki Z650RS Right View
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Kawasaki Z650RS Front Right View
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Kawasaki Z650RS Left View
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Kawasaki Z650RS Front Tyre View
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Kawasaki Z650RS Fuel Tank View
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Kawasaki Z650RS Rear Tyre View
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Kawasaki Z650RS STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
8.70 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Kawasaki Z650RS Key Specs
Engine649 cc
View all Z650RS specs and features

Z650RS STD

Z650RS STD Prices

The Z650RS STD, is listed at ₹8.70 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Z650RS STD Mileage

All variants of the Z650RS offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Z650RS STD Colours

The Z650RS STD is available in 1 colour option: Ebony Metallic Matte Carbon Gray.

Z650RS STD Engine and Transmission

The Z650RS STD is powered by a 649 cc engine.

Z650RS STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Z650RS's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Brixton Cromwell 1200 X priced ₹9.1 Lakhs or the Brixton Cromwell 1200 priced ₹7.84 Lakhs.

Z650RS STD Specs & Features

The Z650RS STD has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

Kawasaki Z650RS STD Price

Z650RS STD

₹8.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
7,69,000
RTO
65,600
Insurance
34,900
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,69,500
EMI@18,689/mo
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Kawasaki Z650RS STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12 L
Length
2065 mm
Ground Clearance
125 mm
Wheelbase
1405 mm
Kerb Weight
192 kg
Height
1115 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
800 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70ZR17, Rear :-160/60ZR17 - 18
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke-Style Cast
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
212 Kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
68 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm
Max Torque
64 Nm @ 6700 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
649 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Clutch
Wet multi-disc, manual
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
83 mm
Emission Type
bs6

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Trellis, high-tensile steel
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link with adjustable preload / 130 mm
Front Suspension
41 mm telescopic fork/125 mm

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Kawasaki Z650RS STD EMI
EMI16,820 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
7,82,550
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
7,82,550
Interest Amount
2,26,653
Payable Amount
10,09,203

Kawasaki Z650RS other Variants

Z650RS STD (2026)

₹8.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,83,000
RTO
62,640
Insurance
30,126
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,75,766
EMI@18,824/mo
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Kawasaki Z650RS Alternatives

Brixton Cromwell 1200 X

Brixton Cromwell 1200 X

9.1 Lakhs
Z650RSvsCromwell 1200 X
Brixton Cromwell 1200

Brixton Cromwell 1200

7.84 Lakhs
Z650RSvsCromwell 1200

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