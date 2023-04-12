Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Kawasaki Z650RS comes with 649 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Z650RS starts at Rs. 6.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kawasaki Z650RS sits in the Cafe Racer Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Kawasaki Z650RS price starts at ₹ 6.92 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 6.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kawasaki Z650RS comes in 2 variants. Kawasaki Z650RS top variant price is ₹ 6.99 Lakhs.
₹6.92 Lakhs*
649 cc
67.31 bhp @ 8
₹6.99 Lakhs*
649 cc
67.31 bhp @ 8
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price