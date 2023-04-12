HT Auto
Kawasaki Z650RS Specifications

Kawasaki Z650RS starting price is Rs. 6,92,000 in India. Kawasaki Z650RS is available in 2 variant and Powered by a null engine.
6.92 - 6.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Kawasaki Z650RS Specs

Kawasaki Z650RS comes with 649 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Z650RS starts at Rs. 6.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kawasaki Z650RS sits in the Cafe Racer Bikes

Kawasaki Z650RS Specifications and Features

50th Anniversary Edition
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Length
2065 mm
Ground Clearance
125 mm
Wheelbase
1405 mm
Kerb Weight
192 kg
Height
1115 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70ZR17, Rear :-160/60ZR17 - 18
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke-Style Cast
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Speed
201 Kmph
Max Power
67.31 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm
Max Torque
64 Nm @ 6700 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
649 cc
Clutch
Wet multi-disc, manual
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
6 speed
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
83 mm
Chassis
Trellis, high-tensile steel
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link with adjustable preload / 130 mm
Front Suspension
41 mm telescopic fork/125 mm
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Lubrication - Forced lubrication, semi-dry sump, Rake - 24, Trail - 100 mm, Fuel system - Fuel injection: 36 mm x 2 with dual throttle valves, Fuel Type / Minimum Octane Rating - Unleaded petrol/RON91, Caliper - Front/Rear - Dual/ Single piston
Pass Switch
Yes
USB Charging Port
No
Display
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Low Battery Indicator
Yes

Check latest offers
Check 752 S details
View similar Bikes
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Kawasaki Z650RS News

The 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS is expected to get traction control, complying with market regulations in the US but the feature could be made standard for other markets too
Kawasaki Z650RS to get traction control in 2024
12 Apr 2023
Kawasaki Z650RS 50th Anniversary Edition would commemorate 50th anniversary of the company's legendary Z1 motorbike.
Kawasaki Z650RS 50th Anniversary Edition India launch soon
22 Jan 2022
The new Kawasaki Z650 RS features the same exterior styling as the bigger Z900 RS motorcycle.
Kawasaki India launches K-CARE package for MY22 Z650RS, Ninja 1000SX bikes
30 Nov 2021
Kawasaki Z650RS will set its sight on other retro-classic models including the Triumph Bonneville range.
Triumph Bonneville rivaling all-new Kawasaki Z650RS breaks cover
28 Sept 2021
MS Dhoni is well known for his impressive car and bike collection.
Watch: MS Dhoni's garage full of massive bike and car collection
18 Jul 2023
Kawasaki Z650RS Variants & Price List

Kawasaki Z650RS price starts at ₹ 6.92 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 6.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kawasaki Z650RS comes in 2 variants. Kawasaki Z650RS top variant price is ₹ 6.99 Lakhs.

STD
6.92 Lakhs*
649 cc
67.31 bhp @ 8
50th Anniversary Edition
6.99 Lakhs*
649 cc
67.31 bhp @ 8
