Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Specifications

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO starting price is Rs. 6,89,000 in India. Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO is available in 6 variant and Powered by a null engine.
6.89 - 7.1 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Specs

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO comes with 649 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of SEIEMMEZZO starts at Rs. 6.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO sits in the Cafe

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Scrambler Matte Green
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
15.5 L
Length
2150 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
1440 mm
Kerb Weight
215 kg
Height
1155 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm
Width
890 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-18, Rear :-160/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm
Stroke
60 mm
Max Torque
54 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
649 cc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Inline Twin Cylinder Liquid Cooled Engine, 4-stroke, DOHC, 8-Values
Clutch
Wet Multidisc, Sliding
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
83 mm
Front Suspension
Inverted Telescope Forks with 120mm travel, Fully Adjustable in Pre-load
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Monoshock with 118mm travel
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
Road Side Assistance, Brembo Braking System, Backlit Handlebar Controls
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
5” TFT Intelligent Meter
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Projector Headlights
Yes
Headlight
LED

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Alternatives

Kawasaki Vulcan S

Kawasaki Vulcan S

5.79 - 6.1 Lakhs
SEIEMMEZZO vs Vulcan S
UPCOMING
Benelli 752 S

Benelli 752 S

6 Lakhs Onwards
Kawasaki Versys 650

Kawasaki Versys 650

6.79 - 7.15 Lakhs
SEIEMMEZZO vs Versys 650
Kawasaki Z650

Kawasaki Z650

5.69 - 6.24 Lakhs
SEIEMMEZZO vs Z650
Kawasaki Ninja 650

Kawasaki Ninja 650

5.89 - 6.61 Lakhs
SEIEMMEZZO vs Ninja 650

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO News

Both the motorcycles share the same underpinnings and hardware, the manufacturer has made only cosmetic changes.
Moto Morini Seiemmezzo Scrambler and Retro Street motorcycle launched in India
12 Oct 2022
Moto Morini X-Cape 650 image used only representational purpose
Moto Morini planning to bring X-Cape 1200 adventure bike as new flagship: Report
25 Feb 2023
The only difference between the X-Cape 650 and X-Cape 650X is of the type of wheels.
Moto Morini X-Cape 650 ADVs launched in India, will rival Kawasaki Versys 650
12 Oct 2022
Moto Morini confirmed four motorcycles for India launch.
Moto Morini brings wide range of motorcycles in India; from tourer to scrambler
7 Jul 2022
Moto Morini plans to launch four motorcycles in India.
Moto Morini to reenter the Indian market, plans to launch four models
23 Jun 2022
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Variants & Price List

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO price starts at ₹ 6.89 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 7.1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO comes in 6 variants. Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO top variant price is ₹ 7.1 Lakhs.

Retro Street Matte Grey
6.89 Lakhs*
649 cc
55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm
Retro Street Mstelize White
6.99 Lakhs*
649 cc
55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm
Scrambler Indigo Blue
6.99 Lakhs*
649 cc
55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm
Retro Street Milano Red
6.99 Lakhs*
649 cc
55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm
Scrambler Graphite Black
7.1 Lakhs*
649 cc
55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm
Scrambler Matte Green
7.1 Lakhs*
649 cc
55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

