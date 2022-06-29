HT Auto
Ducati Scrambler 800 Specifications

Ducati Scrambler 800 starting price is Rs. 7,89,000 in India. Ducati Scrambler 800 is available in 3 variant and Powered by a null engine.
7.89 - 9.8 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Ducati Scrambler 800 Specs

Ducati Scrambler 800 comes with 803 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Scrambler 800 starts at Rs. 7.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ducati Scrambler 800 sits in the ...

Ducati Scrambler 800 Specifications and Features

Nightshift
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L
Length
2100-2165 mm
Wheelbase
1445
Kerb Weight
196 kg
Dry Weight
180 kg
Height
1060 mm
Saddle Height
798 mm
Width
867 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80 R18,Rear :-180/55 R17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
72.8 PS @ 8250 rpm
Stroke
66 mm
Max Torque
66.2 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:1
Displacement
803 cc
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooled
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
88 mm
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame
Body Type
Cafe Racer Bikes
Rear Suspension
Kayaba rear shock, pre-load adjustable
Front Suspension
Upside down Kayaba 41 mm fork
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
Dual Channel
Charging Point
Yes
Console
Digital
Clock
Yes
Display
Yes
DRLs
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Low Oil Indicator
Yes

Kawasaki Versys 650

6.79 - 7.15 Lakhs
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO

6.89 - 7.1 Lakhs
Kawasaki Z650RS

6.92 - 6.99 Lakhs
Kawasaki W800 Street

6.99 - 7.26 Lakhs
Suzuki RM Z250

7.1 Lakhs Onwards
Ducati Scrambler 800 News

On the outside, the new Scrambler Motard is characterised by a new paint scheme.
Ducati expands Scrambler 800 lineup in India with Scrambler Urban Motard
29 Jun 2022
The new Ducati Scrambler 800 Urban Motard gets a Star White Silk with Ducati GP '19 Red and black graphics.
Funky looking 2022 Ducati Scrambler 800 Urban Motard revealed
15 Oct 2021
Ducati Panigale V4 R is the hard-core version of the Panigale V4.
Ducati Panigale V4 R launched at 69.99 lakh, bookings open
23 Jun 2023
Players get to ride the Ducati Panigale V4 S in PUBG Mobile with the latest V2.6 update
You can now ride the Ducati Panigale V4 S while playing PUBG Mobile
24 May 2023
Ducati plans to launch several new motorcycles in the Indian markets.
Ducati motorcycles to be offered with benefits up to 4 lakh: Details
19 May 2023
Ducati Scrambler 800 Variants & Price List

Ducati Scrambler 800 price starts at ₹ 7.89 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 9.8 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ducati Scrambler 800 comes in 3 variants. Ducati Scrambler 800 top variant price is ₹ 9.8 Lakhs.

Icon
7.89 Lakhs*
803 cc
72.8 PS @ 8250 rpm
Icon Dark
7.99 Lakhs*
803 cc
73.4 PS @ 8250 rpm
Nightshift
9.8 Lakhs*
803 cc
72.8 PS @ 8250 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

