Ducati expands Scrambler 800 lineup in India with Scrambler Urban Motard

Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard features a high-set front mudguard, a dedicated flat seat in black with the Ducati logo, and the side number plates to make it look apart.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Jun 2022, 08:12 AM
Ducati has launched its Scrambler Urban Motard motorcycle in the Indian market at 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom India). The new bike sports a unique exterior paint livery by Centro Stile Ducati which combines the Star White Silk and Ducati GP '19 Red color in an energetic graphic design, inspired by the world of street art and metropolitan graffiti. The company quotes that the new bike has been aimed at the younger generation of customers.

On the outside, the new Scrambler Motard is characterised by a new paint scheme. It also features a high-set front mudguard, a dedicated flat seat in black with the Ducati logo, and the side number plates to make it look apart. Standard on the motorcycle is its headlight with LED DRL, a hallmark of all Ducati Scrambler models. The headlight is combined with the rear light with full LED diffusion technology.

The bike features a dry weight of 180 kg and sources power from an 803 cc L-twin engine with desmodromic distribution. This engine has been rated to deliver 73 hp of power at 8,250 rpm and 6.7 kgm of torque at 5,750 rpm. The transmission duty on the bike is performed by a 6-speed manual unit.

The chassis includes a trellis frame in black tubular steel, Kayaba suspension both at the front and at the rear and 17" spoked wheels mounting Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres. Bosch Cornering ABS comes as standard equipment on the bike and it also comes with Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) which enables a smartphone to be connected to the bike via Bluetooth.

Commenting on the launch, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India said, “The Scrambler Urban Motard is a motorcycle created for the Ducatisti to experience the urban environment in a fun and energetic way. The original livery of the bike is inspired by the world of street art and metropolitan graffiti, and it can’t go unnoticed thanks to its unmatched style and sporty character. The Scrambler Urban Motard is one distinctive machine in the Scrambler line up and we are happy to introduce it to our riding community!"

 

First Published Date: 29 Jun 2022, 08:10 AM IST
TAGS: Ducati Ducati India Ducati Scrambler 800 Scrambler Urban Motard
