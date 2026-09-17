Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Key Specs
- Engine649 cc
- Mileage22 kmpl
- Power55.7 ps
- Speed175 kmph
- Max Torque54 Nm
- Kerb Weight215 kg
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO is priced between Rs. 4.29 - 4.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO is available in 2 variants - Retro Street, Scrambler.
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO comes in two colour options: Matte Grey, Indigo Blue.
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO comes in petrol engine options, comes with 649.0 cc engine, and features a Cafe Racer Bikes body type.
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO rivals are Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, Royal Enfield Continental GT 750, Benelli Leoncino 500, Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, Royal Enfield Bullet 650.
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO comes with a mileage of 22 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO
|Rs. 4.29 LakhsOnwards
|649 cc
|55.7 PS
|54 Nm
|Cafe Racer Bikes
|215 kg
|2150 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
|Rs. 4.01 LakhsOnwards
|648 cc
|46.39 bhp
|52.3 Nm
|Cafe Racer Bikes
|240 kg
|2170 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|SEIEMMEZZOVSShotgun 650
|Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
|Rs. 3.58 LakhsOnwards
|-
|648 cc
|47.4 PS
|52.3 Nm
|Cafe Racer Bikes
|214 kg
|2119 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|SEIEMMEZZOVSContinental GT 650
|Benelli Leoncino 500
|Rs. 4.99 LakhsOnwards
|-
|500 cc
|47.5 PS
|46 Nm
|Cafe Racer Bikes
|207 kg
|2160 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|SEIEMMEZZOVSLeoncino 500
|Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
|Rs. 3.99 LakhsOnwards
|648 cc
|47 PS
|52.3 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|241 kg
|2260 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|SEIEMMEZZOVSSuper Meteor 650
|Royal Enfield Bullet 650
|Rs. 3.65 LakhsOnwards
|647.95 cc
|34.6 kW
|52.3 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|243 kg
|2318 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|-
|SEIEMMEZZOVSBullet 650
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO is available in the 2 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
The Moto Morini Seiemmezzo offers stylish retro design, excellent handling, and powerful engine but has limited service centers, engine heat, and heavy clutch issues. New reviews praise its comfort, braking, and highway stability.
|Max Power
|55.7 PS
|Body Type
|Cafe Racer Bikes
|Max Torque
|54 Nm
|Mileage
|22 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|649.0 cc
|Max Speed
|175 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Popular Moto Morini Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Cafe Racer Bikes