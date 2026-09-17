Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Price:

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO is priced between Rs. 4.29 - 4.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO?

The Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO is available in 2 variants - Retro Street, Scrambler.

What are the Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO colour options?

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO comes in two colour options: Matte Grey, Indigo Blue.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO?

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO comes in petrol engine options, comes with 649.0 cc engine, and features a Cafe Racer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO?

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO rivals are Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, Royal Enfield Continental GT 750, Benelli Leoncino 500, Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, Royal Enfield Bullet 650.

What is the mileage of Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO?

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO comes with a mileage of 22 kmpl (Company claimed).