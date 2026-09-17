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MOTO MORINI SEIEMMEZZO

₹4.29 - 4.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.3
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Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Price:

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO is priced between Rs. 4.29 - 4.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO?

The Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO is available in 2 variants - Retro Street, Scrambler.

What are the Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO colour options?

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO comes in two colour options: Matte Grey, Indigo Blue.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO?

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO comes in petrol engine options, comes with 649.0 cc engine, and features a Cafe Racer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO?

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO rivals are Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, Royal Enfield Continental GT 750, Benelli Leoncino 500, Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, Royal Enfield Bullet 650.

What is the mileage of Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO?

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO comes with a mileage of 22 kmpl (Company claimed).

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    649 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    22 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    55.7 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    175 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    54 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    215 kg
View All SEIEMMEZZO SpecsView specs icon

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Variants

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO price starts at ₹ 4.29 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 4.82 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO comes in 2 variants. Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO's top variant is Scrambler.
2 Variants Available
SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street
₹4.29 Lakhs*
649 cc
175 kmph
SEIEMMEZZO Scrambler
₹4.82 Lakhs*
649 cc
175 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Latest Updates

Calendar icon17 Sept 2026
Formula 1 announces a 24-race 2027 calendar with Bahrain opening, amid uncertainty over Middle East races.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 Jun 2026
Union Ministers advocate for E85 ethanol-blended fuel, promoting affordability and cleaner energy alternatives to lower consumer fuel costs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Mar 2026
A valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate is crucial for bike insurance claims and legal compliance, facilitating smoother renewals and claims.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Feb 2026
Boat launches Hive Dashcam series in India, expanding from audio to in-car safety with three models priced from ₹2,499.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 Sept 2025
Moto Morini reduces Seiemmezzo bike prices by ₹91,000, making Retro Street and Scrambler more affordable before GST hike.Read Full Story
HT Auto Awards

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Visual Comparison

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Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO image
Rs. 4.29 LakhsOnwards
4.3100
649 cc55.7 PS54 NmCafe Racer Bikes215 kg2150 mmDouble DiscDiscSpoke
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 imageRs. 4.01 LakhsOnwards
4.614
648 cc46.39 bhp52.3 NmCafe Racer Bikes 240 kg2170 mmDiscDiscAlloySEIEMMEZZOVSShotgun 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 imageRs. 3.58 LakhsOnwards-648 cc47.4 PS52.3 NmCafe Racer Bikes214 kg2119 mmDiscDiscSpokeSEIEMMEZZOVSContinental GT 650
Benelli Leoncino 500Benelli Leoncino 500 imageRs. 4.99 LakhsOnwards-500 cc47.5 PS46 NmCafe Racer Bikes207 kg2160 mmDiscDiscAlloySEIEMMEZZOVSLeoncino 500
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 imageRs. 3.99 LakhsOnwards
4.4101
648 cc47 PS52.3 NmCruiser Bikes241 kg2260 mmDiscDiscAlloySEIEMMEZZOVSSuper Meteor 650
Royal Enfield Bullet 650Royal Enfield Bullet 650 imageRs. 3.65 LakhsOnwards
4.4104
647.95 cc34.6 kW52.3 NmCruiser Bikes243 kg2318 mmDiscDisc-SEIEMMEZZOVSBullet 650

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Images

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Image 1
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Image 2
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Image 3
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Image 4
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Image 5
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Image 6

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Colours

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Matte Grey
Indigo Blue
Matte grey

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Alternatives

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

4.01 - 5.75 Lakhs
SEIEMMEZZOvsShotgun 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

3.58 - 3.88 Lakhs
SEIEMMEZZOvsContinental GT 650
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Continental GT 750

Royal Enfield Continental GT 750

3.9 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Bikes
Benelli Leoncino 500

Benelli Leoncino 500

4.99 Lakhs Onwards
SEIEMMEZZOvsLeoncino 500
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

3.99 - 4.32 Lakhs
SEIEMMEZZOvsSuper Meteor 650
Royal Enfield Bullet 650

Royal Enfield Bullet 650

3.65 Lakhs
SEIEMMEZZOvsBullet 650

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO User Reviews & Ratings

4.3Engine & Performance
4.3Features
4.4Safety
4.4Design
4.2Value For Money
4.2Comfort
Write a Review

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The Moto Morini Seiemmezzo offers stylish retro design, excellent handling, and powerful engine but has limited service centers, engine heat, and heavy clutch issues. New reviews praise its comfort, braking, and highway stability.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish retro design with premium finish
  • check circle iconPowerful 649cc engine with smooth delivery
  • check circle iconExcellent handling and stability
  • check circle iconTwin front Brembo discs for effective braking
  • check circle iconComfortable seat geometry for long rides

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLimited service stations and parts availability
  • warning iconHigh price compared to rivals
  • warning iconHeavy clutch lever causing finger strain
  • warning iconEngine heat in heavy traffic
  • warning iconSensitive ABS on loose surfaces
Secure balance feel
Front dual Brembo layout sheds momentum very quickly. Moto Morini Seiemmezzo seat profile leaves ample room to sit comfortably over longer hours.
By: Rohan Khatri (Jul 27, 2026)
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Planted open road
Total body weight ensures Moto Morini Seiemmezzo ignores high speed crosswinds on expressways. LED project lens has very bright night coverage.
By: Hemant Rawat (Jul 27, 2026)
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Clear tacho display
The 5 inch landscape unit on Moto Morini Seiemmezzo remains bright. Bluetooth multimedia features pair up instantly without sudden drops.
By: Devashish Bora (Jul 27, 2026)
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Fluid engine fueling
Bosch engine fuel delivery maps feel very seamless. Moto Morini Seiemmezzo moves ahead cleanly without minor stutters when picking up speeds.
By: Lalit Bisht (Jul 27, 2026)
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Dependable fuel range
Moto Morini Seiemmezzo returns true mixed efficiency of 24kmpl. Minimalist aesthetics look very clean in scrambler indigo theme variant.
By: Adarsh Negi (Jul 27, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Related News

The Moto Morini X-Cape 650, Seiemmezzo 650s, and the Benelli 502C do not get a price hike
Moto Morini X-Cape, Seiemmezzo, & Benelli 502C prices unchanged despite GST hike
30 Sept 2025
The Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 650 series have a received a second price cut this year, making the bikes even more accessible
Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 650 range prices slashed by 91,000, ahead of GST hike
11 Sept 2025
The Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 650 series price cut comes shortly after the manufacturer reduced pricing for its X-Cape 650 range.
2025 Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 650 motorbikes are getting a 2 lakh discount. Check details
21 Feb 2025
Both the motorcycles share the same underpinnings and hardware, the manufacturer has made only cosmetic changes.&nbsp;
Moto Morini Seiemmezzo Scrambler and Retro Street motorcycle launched in India
12 Oct 2022
2027 Kawasaki Z650RS launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.83 lakh
2027 Kawasaki Z650RS launched at 7.83 lakh
16 Sept 2026
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5 EVs I would buy instead of a 25 lakh petrol SUV
16 Sept 2026
Yamaha R15 V4 quickshifter-equipped variants offered in two new colours
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16 Sept 2026
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Volkswagen ID.3 GTI revealed with 321 HP and 601 km range
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16 Sept 2026
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 Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Related News

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Specifications and Features

Max Power55.7 PS
Body TypeCafe Racer Bikes
Max Torque54 Nm
Mileage22 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine649.0 cc
Max Speed 175 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all SEIEMMEZZO specs and features

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