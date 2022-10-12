Moto Morini Seiemmezzo Scrambler and Retro Street motorcycle launched in India

Moto Morini Seiemmezzo Scrambler and Retro Street come with a 649 cc engine that produces 55 hp and 54 Nm.

Moto Morini is the new Italian manufacturer that has launched its motorcycles in the Indian market. They have entered with four new motorcycles. Two of them, are the Seiemmezzo siblings, there is a Scrambler and a Retro Street motorcycle. The Seiemmezzo Scrambler starts from ₹6,99 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the Seiemmezzo Retro Street is priced from ₹6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). These prices are for the Indigo Blue and Matte Grey paint schemes. The other paint schemes cost ₹10,000 more. Moto Morini has started accepting bookings for both motorcycles at a token amount of ₹10,000.

Moto Morini Seiemmezzo Scrambler and Retro Street will be going against Honda CBR650R, Triumph Tiger 660 and Kawasaki Z650.

Both the motorcycles are powered by a 649 cc, Inline twin-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled. The engine is capable of churning 55 hp of max power at 8,250 rpm and 54 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

In terms of design, both motorcycles are different. The Retro Street looks have neo-retro elements whereas the Scrambler gets some off-road design bits such as a beak-like mud-guard, ribbed seat and a small fly screen.

The Scrambler also gets spoked wheels whereas the Retro Street comes with alloy wheels. Both motorcycles come with a 5-inch TFT screen and all LED lighting. The Scrambler's front suspension is finished in golden colour.

Braking duties on both motorcycles are done by dual 298 mm discs in the front with four-piston calipers and a single 255 disc at the rear with two-piston calipers. There is a dual-channel Anti-lock braking system on offer as well. Suspension duties are taken care of by up-side down telescopic forks with 120 mm of travel and a mono-shock at the rear with 118 mm of travel. Both the suspensions get adjustability.

