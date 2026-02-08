Boat Hive dashcam launched starting at 2,499

Boat has entered the dashcam segment in India with the launch of its Hive Dashcam series, priced from ₹2,499, marking its expansion beyond audio and wearables into in-car safety devices.

The Hive Dashcam range includes three models, the F1 priced at ₹9,990, the M1 at ₹4,499 and the entry-level E1 at ₹2,499, targeting private car owners, daily commuters and commercial vehicle operators.

Boat Hive dashcam: Key features

All three dashcams are equipped with Sony STARVIS sensors, which are designed to improve clarity in low-light and high-glare driving conditions.

The flagship Hive Dashcam F1 features dual-channel recording with a 4K front camera and a 1080p rear camera. It also includes an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) with voice alerts for lane departure and forward collision warnings, along with built-in GPS, voice control and Wi-Fi app connectivity.

The Hive Dashcam M1 offers 2K QHD recording through a 140-degree wide-angle lens, GPS-based route and speed tracking, a G-sensor for collision detection and support for microSD cards of up to 512GB.

The entry-level Hive Dashcam E1 records at 1,296p and supports loop recording and automatic emergency recording in a compact form factor.

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Nayyar, CEO, Boat, said, “As we continue to expand Boat’s portfolio beyond audio and wearables, our entry into dashcams is a natural extension of our vision to build smart, meaningful tech for today’s consumers. With Indian roads becoming increasingly complex, dashcams are no longer a luxury but a necessity. At Boat, we aim to bring reliable, well-engineered and design-forward solutions that make everyday journeys safer and more confident."

Boat Hive dashcam: Availability

The Boat Hive Dashcam F1, M1 and E1 are available through Boat’s official website, Amazon, Flipkart and select offline retail outlets.

