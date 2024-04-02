Which is the top variant of Hero Lectro F1? Hero Lectro F1 comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Hero Lectro F1? The Hero Lectro F1 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 25 km, it has a charging time of 3-4 Hrs and a battery capacity of 5.8 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Hero Lectro F1 have, and what is the price range? The Hero Lectro F1 offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 38,999 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Hero Lectro F1? The Hero Lectro F1 is an electric Cycles, powered by a high-capacity 5.8 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 25 km on a single charge.