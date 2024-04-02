|Battery Capacity
Hero Lectro F1 price starts at ₹ 38,999 .
|Battery Capacity
|5.8 Ah
|Body Type
|Electric Cycles
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|25 km
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|Model Name
Hero Lectro F1
|Avon E Scoot
|Velev Motors VEV 01
|Komaki XGT KM
|Lohia Oma Star
|Essel Energy GET 7
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹38,999
₹39,259
₹32,500
₹42,500
₹41,444
₹42,500 - 46,500
|Battery Capacity
5.8 Ah
20 Ah
24 Ah
28 Ah
20 Ah
48 V/16 Ah
|Range
25 km
65 km
75-80 Km
130-150 Km
60 Km
70 - 80 km/charge
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
No
-
-
-
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
