Hero Lectro F1 Front Right View
1/11
Hero Lectro F1 Left View
2/11
Hero Lectro F1 Rear Left View
3/11
Hero Lectro F1 Right View
4/11
Hero Lectro F1 Seat View
5/11
Hero Lectro F1 Brand Name View
6/11

Hero Lectro F1

Hero Lectro F1 starting price is Rs. 38,999 in India. Hero Lectro F1 is available in 1 variant and
38,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Hero Lectro F1 Key Specs
Battery Capacity5.8 Ah
Max Speed25 kmph
Range25 km
Charging time3-4 Hrs.
View all F1 specs and features

Hero Lectro F1 Variants & Price

Hero Lectro F1 price starts at ₹ 38,999 .

STD
38,999*
25 Kmph
25 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Vehicle Review Contest

Hero Lectro F1 Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity5.8 Ah
Body TypeElectric Cycles
Charging PointYes
HeadlightLED
Range25 km
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.
View all F1 specs and features

Hero Lectro F1 comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Hero Lectro F1
Avon E ScootVelev Motors VEV 01Komaki XGT KMLohia Oma StarEssel Energy GET 7
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹38,999
₹39,259
₹32,500
₹42,500
₹41,444
₹42,500 - 46,500
Battery Capacity
5.8 Ah
20 Ah
24 Ah
28 Ah
20 Ah
48 V/16 Ah
Range
25 km
65 km
75-80 Km
130-150 Km
60 Km
70 - 80 km/charge
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
ABS
-
No
-
-
-
-
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic

    Hero Lectro F1 FAQs

    Hero Lectro F1 comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The Hero Lectro F1 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 25 km, it has a charging time of 3-4 Hrs and a battery capacity of 5.8 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The Hero Lectro F1 offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 38,999 (ex-showroom).
    The Hero Lectro F1 is an electric Cycles, powered by a high-capacity 5.8 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 25 km on a single charge.
    The Hero Lectro F1 has a charging time of 3-4 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

