HT Auto
HomeNew BikesHero LectroF1On Road Price in Ahmedabad

Hero Lectro F1 On Road Price in Ahmedabad

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Hero Lectro F1 Front Right View
1/11
Hero Lectro F1 Left View
2/11
Hero Lectro F1 Rear Left View
3/11
Hero Lectro F1 Right View
4/11
Hero Lectro F1 Seat View
5/11
Hero Lectro F1 Brand Name View
View all Images
6/11
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
42,449*
*On-Road Price
Ahmedabad
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

F1 Price in Ahmedabad

Hero Lectro F1 on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 42,450. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hero Lectro F1 STD₹ 42,450
...Read More

Hero Lectro F1 Variant Wise Price List in Ahmedabad

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹ 42,449*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
25 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
38,999
RTO
2,339
Insurance
1,111
On-Road Price in Ahmedabad
42,449
EMI@912/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Hero Lectro F1 Alternatives

Avon E Scoot

Avon E Scoot

39,259
Check Latest Offers
E Scoot Price in Ahmedabad
Velev Motors VEV 01

Velev Motors VEV 01

32,500
Check Latest Offers
VEV 01 Price in Ahmedabad
UPCOMING
Hero Electric A2B

Hero Electric A2B

35,000 Onwards
Check A2B details
View similar Bikes
Komaki XGT KM

Komaki XGT KM

42,500
Check Latest Offers
XGT KM Price in Ahmedabad
Lohia Oma Star

Lohia Oma Star

41,444
Check Latest Offers
Oma Star Price in Ahmedabad
Essel Energy GET 7

Essel Energy GET 7

42,500 - 46,500
Check Latest Offers
GET 7 Price in Ahmedabad

Popular Hero Lectro Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Hero Lectro Bikes

    News

    Red Bull driver Max Verstappen steers his car during the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on his way to victory.
    Verstappen takes Red Bull to 100th F1 pole position
    20 Apr 2024
    Dorna will stay an independently run company attributed to Liberty Media's Formula One Group tracking stock and will continue to be based in Madrid
    US-based F1 owner Liberty Media announces MotoGP takeover for 4.2 billion Euros
    2 Apr 2024
    Liberty Media, owners of Formula 1, are said to be eyeing MotoGP in a deal valued at 4 billion Euros
    F1 owners Liberty close to MotoGP buyout: Report
    29 Mar 2024
    Valtteri Bottas of Kick Sauber team drives during the qualifying session of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix.
    Audi plans complete takeover of Sauber F1 team: Report
    4 Mar 2024
    US-based General Motors is vying to enter Formula 1 motorsport as the carmaker is keen to offer its engines to a new F1 team Andretti Cadillac from 2028.
    Formula 1: General Motors to join F1 motorsport, to supply engines to Andretti from 2028
    15 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
    9 May 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    View all
     

    Top Electric Bikes

    View allPopular Electric Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

    Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

    1.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ampere Nexus

    Ampere Nexus

    1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

    2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Lectro Muv-E

    Hero Lectro Muv-E

    61,999
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Hero Xoom 160

    Hero Xoom 160

    1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Keeway Benda LFS 700

    Keeway Benda LFS 700

    8 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Keeway Benda LFC 700

    Keeway Benda LFC 700

    8 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details