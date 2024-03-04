HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Audi Plans Complete Takeover Of Sauber F1 Team: Report

Audi plans complete takeover of Sauber F1 team: Report

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Mar 2024, 12:21 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Sources have revealed that Audi now plans to have a 100 per cent stake in Sauber F1 team.
Sauber
Valtteri Bottas of Kick Sauber team drives during the qualifying session of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix. (AFP)
Sauber
Valtteri Bottas of Kick Sauber team drives during the qualifying session of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix.

Audi is reportedly planning to completely takeover Swiss Formula One team Sauber before making its official entry into the world of F1 come 2026. The German car brand already has a minority stake in Sauber, acquired in January of 2023, and had previously planned to increase it to 70 per cent.

Audi's entry into F1 is eagerly awaited by many and news that it plans to enter the pinnacle of motorsport was mostly positive received when news around it broke in 2022. At the time, Markus Duesmann was the Audi CEO but he has since been replaced by Gernot Dollner. With a change in CEO, there may have now been a change in plans as well.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Audi Q8 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Audi Q8 2024
2995 cc Petrol Automatic
₹ 1.17 Cr
View Details
Audi Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q8
2995 Petrol Automatic
₹98.98 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Audi Rs5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi RS5
2894.0 Petrol Automatic
₹ 1.04 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Audi Q3 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q3
1984.0 Petrol Both
₹ 44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Audi A4 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A4
1984.0 cc Petrol Automatic
₹ 42.34 - 46.67 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Audi Q5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q5
1984 cc Petrol Automatic
₹ 65.18 - 70.45 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

According to a Bloomberg report citing sources, Audi is looking at acquiring complete control of Sauber, an F1 team that is currently owned by investment firm Longbow Finance. In the season that began just this past weekend, Sauber marked its return as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber and its two main racers are former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas and China's Zhou Guanyu.

With global popularity of F1 racing on the rise, car brands as well as investors at large have been looking at gaining a share of the pie. But there is a fair degree of secrecy as well. At least as far as intricate specifics are concerned. “There is a clear decision from the board of management and the supervisory boards of Audi and Volkswagen that Audi will enter Formula 1 in 2026. The plan is in place," is all Dollner recently told German publication Handelsblatt when asked for more information about Audi's work towards F1 entry.

Dollner, however, did raise a slightly accusatory finger at the former leadership. "We used to have a very complex landscape of committees. That is why we have now abolished an entire level of committees below the executive board. In short, we are now faster and all-important decisions are once again made by the entire executive board team."

First Published Date: 04 Mar 2024, 12:21 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Audi Audi F1 Sauber Formula One Volkswagen

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.