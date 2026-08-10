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VELEV MOTORS VEV 01 [2021-2024]

₹32,500*
4.0
1
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Velev Motors VEV 01 [2021-2024] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Velev Motors VEV 01 [2021-2024] Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    75 - 80 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    7 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.15 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All VEV 01 [2021-2024] SpecsView specs icon

Velev Motors VEV 01 [2021-2024] Variants

Velev Motors VEV 01 [2021-2024] price starts at ₹ 32,500 .
1 Variant Available
VEV 01 [2021-2024] STD
₹32,500*
25 kmph
75 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Velev Motors VEV 01 [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

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Velev Motors VEV 01 [2021-2024] comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Velev Motors VEV 01 [2021-2024]
Velev Motors VEV 01 [2021-2024] image
Rs. 32,500Onwards
41
Scooters34 kgDrumDrumAlloy75-80 km-250 W
Ola Electric GigOla Electric Gig imageRs. 39,999Onwards
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Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy157 km5 Hours1500 WVEV 01 [2021-2024]VSGig
Ujaas Energy eSpa LAUjaas Energy eSpa LA imageRs. 42,924Onwards-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy60 km6-7 Hours250 WVEV 01 [2021-2024]VSeSpa LA
Ujaas Energy eGo LAUjaas Energy eGo LA imageRs. 39,880Onwards-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy75 km7-8 Hours250 WVEV 01 [2021-2024]VSeGo LA
YUKIE YuveeYUKIE Yuvee imageRs. 44,385Onwards-Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy55-60 km8-10 Hours250 WVEV 01 [2021-2024]VSYuvee

Velev Motors VEV 01 [2021-2024] Images

Velev Motors VEV 01 [2021-2024] Image 1
Velev Motors VEV 01 [2021-2024] Image 2
Velev Motors VEV 01 [2021-2024] Image 3
Velev Motors VEV 01 [2021-2024] Image 4
Velev Motors VEV 01 [2021-2024] Image 5
Velev Motors VEV 01 [2021-2024] Image 6

Velev Motors VEV 01 [2021-2024] User Reviews & Ratings

4Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
3Design
5Value For Money
2Comfort
Write a Review
Experience with Velev Motors VEV 01
The Velev Motors VEV 01 marks a significant advancement in the electric vehicle (EV) market, merging sleek design with cutting-edge technology and sustainability. As a highly anticipated model, it aims to combine performance, luxury, and eco-friendliness into one comprehensive package. Design and Build Quality: With its modern, aerodynamic design, the VEV 01 is both visually striking and efficient. The smooth lines and sharp angles enhance aesthetics and performance, while high-quality materials and attention to detail underscore its premium construction. Interior and Comfort: Inside, the VEV 01 offers a spacious, luxurious cabin featuring premium leather upholstery and a user-friendly touchscreen infotainment system. Comfortable seats and ample space ensure a pleasant experience for both driver and passengers. Performance and Handling: The VEV 01 delivers impressive acceleration and a smooth, quiet ride thanks to its powerful electric motor. Responsive handling and a well-tuned suspension provide a balanced mix of comfort and agility. in 100 characters not more than that
By: Lokesh (Aug 13, 2024)
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Velev Motors VEV 01 [2021-2024] Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.15 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightYes
Range75-80 km
Charging Time6-8 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all VEV 01 [2021-2024] specs and features

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