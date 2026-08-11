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HomeCompare BikeseGo LA vs VEV 01 [2021-2024]

Ujaas Energy eGo LA vs Velev Motors VEV 01 [2021-2024]

In 2026 Ujaas Energy eGo LA or Velev Motors VEV 01 [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ujaas Energy eGo LA Price starts at Rs. 39,880 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Velev Motors VEV 01 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 32,500 (last recorded price). The range of eGo LA up to 75 km/charge and the VEV 01 [2021-2024] has a range of up to 75-80 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo LA in 2 colours. Velev Motors offers the VEV 01 [2021-2024] in 3 colours.
eGo LA vs VEV 01 [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ego la Vev 01 [2021-2024]
BrandUjaas EnergyVelev Motors
Price₹ 39,880₹ 32,500
Range75 km/charge75-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.56 kWh48 V
Charging Time7-8 Hours-

Filters
eGo LA
Ujaas Energy eGo LA
STD
₹39,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
VEV 01 [2021-2024]
Velev Motors VEV 01 [2021-2024]
STD
₹32,500*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ujaas Energy eGo LA Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Headlight View
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Specification
Additional Storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.10-10, Rear :-3.10-10-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
75 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheel Locking Mechanism, Find my Scooter-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
7-8 Hours-
Charging at Home
NoNo
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh48 V, 24 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidSealed Lead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
42,99332,500
Ex-Showroom Price
39,88032,500
RTO
00
Insurance
3,1130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
924698

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