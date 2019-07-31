Best Ujaas Energy Bikes

In India, there are 5 Ujaas Energy Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Ujaas Energy eSpa LA, Ujaas Energy eGo LA, Ujaas Energy eSpa Li, Ujaas Energy eGo T3, Ujaas Energy eGo Li. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 39,880. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Ujaas Energy Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Ujaas Energy eSpa LA ₹ 42,924
Ujaas Energy eGo LA ₹ 39,880
Ujaas Energy eSpa Li ₹ 54,880
Ujaas Energy eGo T3 ₹ 59,724 - 70,224
Ujaas Energy eGo Li ₹ 53,880

Popular Filters

Latest Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Electric Bikes
Electric Bikes
Cruiser Bikes
Cruiser Bikes
Bikes under 50000
Bikes under 50000
Bikes under 70000
Bikes under 70000
Bikes under 1 lakh
Bikes under 1 lakh

5 New Ujaas Energy Bikes found

Sort By:

Ujaas Energy eSpa LA Front Right View
1/6

Ujaas Energy eSpa LA

₹42,924
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh
Speed
45 kmph
Range
60 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ujaas Energy eGo LA Front View
1/8

Ujaas Energy eGo LA

₹39,880
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
75 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ujaas Energy eSpa Li Front Right View
1/6

Ujaas Energy eSpa Li

₹54,880
Battery Capacity
1.5 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
75 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Front Left View
1/5

Ujaas Energy eGo T3

₹59,724 - 70,224
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh
Speed
25 Kmph
Range
100 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ujaas Energy eGo Li Front View
1/7

Ujaas Energy eGo Li

₹53,880
Battery Capacity
1.5 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
75 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

Compare Ujaasenergy Bikes

Brands

View more

Ujaas Energy Bike Dealer Showrooms

By Brand & City
HomeNew BikesUjaas Energy Bikes