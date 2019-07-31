In India, there are 5 Ujaas Energy Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Ujaas Energy eSpa LA, Ujaas Energy eGo LA, Ujaas Energy eSpa Li, Ujaas Energy eGo T3, Ujaas Energy eGo Li. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 39,880.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Ujaas Energy Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Ujaas Energy eSpa LA
|₹ 42,924
|Ujaas Energy eGo LA
|₹ 39,880
|Ujaas Energy eSpa Li
|₹ 54,880
|Ujaas Energy eGo T3
|₹ 59,724 - 70,224
|Ujaas Energy eGo Li
|₹ 53,880