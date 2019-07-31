Best Ujaas Energy Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Ujaas Energy eSpa LA ₹ 42,924 Ujaas Energy eGo LA ₹ 39,880 Ujaas Energy eSpa Li ₹ 54,880 Ujaas Energy eGo T3 ₹ 59,724 - 70,224 Ujaas Energy eGo Li ₹ 53,880

In India, there are 5 Ujaas Energy Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Ujaas Energy eSpa LA, Ujaas Energy eGo LA, Ujaas Energy eSpa Li, Ujaas Energy eGo T3, Ujaas Energy eGo Li. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 39,880. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.