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UJAAS ENERGY eGo Li

₹53,880*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ujaas Energy eGo Li Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    75 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    3.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.5 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All eGo Li SpecsView specs icon

Ujaas Energy eGo Li Variants

Ujaas Energy eGo Li price starts at ₹ 53,880 .
1 Variant Available
eGo Li STD
₹53,880*
25 kmph
75 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Ujaas Energy eGo Li Latest Updates

Calendar icon6 Aug 2026
The Indian two-wheeler market is shifting towards scooters and EVs, with stable demand and gradual EV adoption.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 May 2026
India became the second-largest electric two-wheeler market in 2025, facing sluggish growth that requires strategic solutions for expansion.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Apr 2026
Electric car manufacturers urge Karnataka to reconsider a proposed tax on EVs, fearing it may hinder adoption and investment.Read Full Story

Ujaas Energy eGo Li Visual Comparison

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Ujaas Energy eGo Li comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Ujaas Energy eGo Li
Ujaas Energy eGo Li image
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Ujaas Energy eGo Li Images

Ujaas Energy eGo Li Image 1
Ujaas Energy eGo Li Image 2
Ujaas Energy eGo Li Image 3
Ujaas Energy eGo Li Image 4
Ujaas Energy eGo Li Image 5
Ujaas Energy eGo Li Image 6

Ujaas Energy eGo Li Colours

Ujaas Energy eGo Li is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Gold
Silver
Gold

Ujaas Energy eGo Li Alternatives

Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
eGo LivsWolf
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
eGo LivsReo Li Plus
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
eGo LivsReo
Ola Electric S1 Z

Ola Electric S1 Z

59,999 - 64,999
eGo LivsS1 Z
Ola Electric Gig

Ola Electric Gig

39,999 - 49,999
eGo LivsGig
Hero Electric Atria

Hero Electric Atria

77,690
eGo LivsAtria

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Ujaas Energy eGo Li Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Battery Capacity1.5 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range75 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time3-4 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all eGo Li specs and features

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